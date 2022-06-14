 Wednesday, June 15, 2022 Weather

Underground Explosion Sends Smoke Billowing Across From The Aquarium; Much Downtown Power Shut Off; Buildings Evacuated; Repair May Be Delayed Until Wednesday

Tuesday, June 14, 2022
  • - photo by Jennifer Crutchfield
Parts of downtown were without power on Tuesday night due to an explosion from an underground transformer at Broad Street and Aquarium Way.

EPB officials said at 11 p.m.:

  • Parts of downtown Chattanooga in the blocks surrounding Broad Street and Aquarium Way are without power and fiber optic services following a fire in an underground electrical vault that was first reported after 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

 

  • The Chattanooga Fire Department reports that the fire has been extinguished, but initial assessments indicate that the vault may not be cool enough to allow EPB to begin repair work on the damaged vault until tomorrow morning (Wednesday, June 15).

 

  • EPB crews are on the scene to ensure safety. They have already begun work at undamaged electrical vaults that will contribute to more rapid restoration once the damaged vault is accessible.

 

  • About 500 customers are impacted by the outages. EPB is notifying these customers and will provide them with more information as repairs progress.

 

  • EPB does not currently have any information about the cause of the fire.

Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Broad Street at 8:17 p.m.

As a result of the incident, power was cut to a significant area - a six-block radius around where this occurred.

Officials said there was no other damage or injuries at this time.

This is impacting traffic lights so the public is asked to avoid the area if possible as crews continuing working. 

Some nearby buildings were evacuated, including the High Point climbing facility.

Passersby said a large billowing of smoke went up just across from the circle drive at the entrance to the Aquarium.

A number of streets nearby were blocked off.

At 9 p.m., officials said the power outage had been extended to Memorial Auditorium on McCallie Avenue down to 601 Walnut, then from 6th Street to Aquarium Way, including Market, Broad and Chestnut. 

 EPB is on the scene. They are waiting for the transformer to cool off to start working on it, officials said.

Officials said at 9 p.m., "There is no active fire at this time. We understand that this leaves many residents and businesses without power - and air conditioning - on a hot/humid evening. Crews are working as quickly as possible to address this matter." 

There were no power outages in either of the Aquarium buildings or the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater.


