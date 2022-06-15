 Wednesday, June 15, 2022 91.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

County Commission Votes 8-1 To Approve Rezoning For $400 Million Residential Development At Apison

Wednesday, June 15, 2022

The County Commission voted 8-1 on Wednesday to approve R-1 zoning for a $400 million new residential development on a former 300-acre farm at Apison.

Chairman Sabrena Smedley cast the only no vote, saying she appreciated the efforts made by the developers and was very aware of the need for more housing, but was "going to stand with the community." She cited inadequate infrastructure at the location at 3120 Bill Jones Road, overcrowded schools and heavy traffic.

The project will include 800 "workforce" homes developed over a 10-year period.

It will have a decentralized drip field septic system that has to be approved by TDEC and the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority (WWTA), then operated by WWTA.

The site will include a 10-acre park, 17 acres of buffer from neighbors and a drip field of some 60 to 70 acres.

Jason Farmer, one of the developers, said there will be a berm erected coupled with attractive landscaping at the outer edge of the development.

Barry Payne and Mike Moon are also involved in the project.

Trustee Bill Hullander, a lifetime Apison resident, said the project won't work as long as Bill Jones Road is only 20 feet wide and there is no traffic light where it meets crowded East Brainerd Road.

The road is named for W.J. Jones, who bought the farm in 1917. It is now owned by two sisters from the Jones family. They said they are retired and are no longer able to tend the farm.

Mr. Payne said the farm is "their retirement." He read a letter from the sisters telling the history of the property and the need to sell.

Developers said the project should eventually bring in $2.5 million in taxes to the county per year.

Mr. Farmer stressed the need for more housing for local workers, including the 1,000 jobs Volkswagen wants to add. He said there currently are 538 single-family homes for sale in the county compared to a normal 3,000.

 


June 15, 2022

Police Blotter: Suspicious Man With Water Gun Is Jaywalking On Highway 153; Man Gives Dede A Ride And She Asked To Be Paid For Her Time

June 15, 2022

Emergency Road Closures At Ochs Highway, Broad Street On Wednesday Morning

June 15, 2022

VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 6/15/22


An officer responded to a suspicious person with a water gun at 5200 Hwy. 153. The man was jaywalking on Highway 153 and the officer asked him to cross the street carefully so he could speak ... (click for more)

City officials said at 9:39 a.m. there were emergency road closures at Ochs Highway and Broad Street: Ochs Highway between Guild Trail and Everett Street is closed due to downed power lines ... (click for more)

(click for more)



Opinion

LTG Don Rodgers - American Patriot

Thirty years ago at the conclusion of Operation Desert Storm, I met a guy at a national security briefing who had just retired from active duty. He was a fellow Tennessean named Don Rodgers, a Vietnam vet whose last career post was Commanding General, United States Army Information Systems Command, United States Army Signal Center and Fort Gordon. I recognized his name ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Dear Young Parent"

I really enjoy my weekly Epoch Times and especially when an issue includes “Dear Next Generation,” which is where a reader passes along wisdom to the younger set who have never gotten a tractor stuck in a muddy field. Jerry Rosner shared a story that is actually intended for young parents who are eager to help their children stand on their own two feet. Or, better yet, “You got ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Beat Shuckers (And The Clock), 7-6

While the jewelbox of a stadium next to the river shone bright, the surrounding area lay in darkness. An undercurrent of tension ran through the final few innings of Chattanooga’s 7-6 win over the Biloxi Shuckers, as team GM Rich Mozingo said power could go out at the stadium at any moment. A transformer had exploded nearby at Broad Street and Aquarium way, knocking out power for ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: A Lasting Legacy

Coach Pat Summit would be 70 years old this week. The iconic former head coach of the Lady Vols passed away much too soon in 2016 after battling Alzheimer's courageously for several years. I have written many times before about Coach Summit....about our friendship and about how many people who were close to her miss her dearly. I still think about her a lot and this week I saw a ... (click for more)


