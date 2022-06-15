County Commission Votes 8-1 To Approve Rezoning For $400 Million Residential Development At Apison

The County Commission voted 8-1 on Wednesday to approve R-1 zoning for a $400 million new residential development on a former 300-acre farm at Apison.

Chairman Sabrena Smedley cast the only no vote, saying she appreciated the efforts made by the developers and was very aware of the need for more housing, but was "going to stand with the community." She cited inadequate infrastructure at the location at 3120 Bill Jones Road, overcrowded schools and heavy traffic.

The project will include 800 "workforce" homes developed over a 10-year period.

It will have a decentralized drip field septic system that has to be approved by TDEC and the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority (WWTA), then operated by WWTA.

The site will include a 10-acre park, 17 acres of buffer from neighbors and a drip field of some 60 to 70 acres.

Jason Farmer, one of the developers, said there will be a berm erected coupled with attractive landscaping at the outer edge of the development.

Barry Payne and Mike Moon are also involved in the project.

Trustee Bill Hullander, a lifetime Apison resident, said the project won't work as long as Bill Jones Road is only 20 feet wide and there is no traffic light where it meets crowded East Brainerd Road.

The road is named for W.J. Jones, who bought the farm in 1917. It is now owned by two sisters from the Jones family. They said they are retired and are no longer able to tend the farm.

Mr. Payne said the farm is "their retirement." He read a letter from the sisters telling the history of the property and the need to sell.

Developers said the project should eventually bring in $2.5 million in taxes to the county per year.

Mr. Farmer stressed the need for more housing for local workers, including the 1,000 jobs Volkswagen wants to add. He said there currently are 538 single-family homes for sale in the county compared to a normal 3,000.