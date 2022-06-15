Man, 23, Shot On Tacoa Avenue Wednesday Evening

A man, 23, was shot Wednesday evening on Tacoa Avenue.
Chattanooga Police responded at 8:25 p.m. to the 400 block of Tacoa Avenue on a shooting. Police located the man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The victim advised police he was walking in the area when he was shot. No suspect information was immediately available.
Hamilton County EMS responded and transported the victim to a local hospital.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423 643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.