Man, 23, Shot On Tacoa Avenue Wednesday Evening

A man, 23, was shot Wednesday evening on Tacoa Avenue.

Chattanooga Police responded at 8:25 p.m. to the 400 block of Tacoa Avenue on a shooting. Police located the man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim advised police he was walking in the area when he was shot. No suspect information was immediately available.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Hamilton County EMS responded and transported the victim to a local hospital.