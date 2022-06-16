2 People Shot In Separate Incidents Wednesday Night

Two people were shot Wednesday evening in separate incidents.

Chattanooga Police responded at 8:25 p.m. to the 400 block of Tacoa Avenue on a shooting. Police located a man, 23, suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim advised police he was walking in the area when he was shot. No suspect information was immediately available.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Hamilton County EMS responded and transported the victim to a local hospital.Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

In the second incident, Chattanooga Police responded to the 7000 block of McCutcheon Road on a shooting.

Police located a woman, 24, suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Details are still unclear on the manner of assault.

Hamilton County EMS responded and transported the victim to a local hospital.

Investigators with the Robbery Division responded to conduct an investigation.