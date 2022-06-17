June 17, 2022
A person of interest is being sought in the massive fire last Friday that heavily damaged the Phillips Chapel and Chauncey-Goode Auditorium in Downtown Chattanooga. The local landmarks were central ... (click for more)
Police were called to Talley Road where a man found a gun while he was weed-eating his yard. He said he was doing yard work and found a black handgun near the road close to his driveway. He took several pictures of the gun lying there and then picked the gun up with a plastic bag to get it out of the yard while he was mowing. He said a black male was seen in front of his house around ... (click for more)
However, the highway department will close Mowbray Pike on Monday, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. to complete drain tile repairs and other road maintenance items.
The road will be closed at 300 Mowbray Pike and no traffic allowed through as there will be large equipment blocking ... (click for more)
US Army Lt. General Don Rodgers (ret.) was laid to rest in his home town of Cookeville, Tn. Thursday, June 16, 2022.
As has been eloquently posted on this page, he was truly an American Patriot and an extraordinary leader who chose to live his last thirty or so years in Chattanooga.
For many years, I have told his wife June (Scobee-Rodgers) that the two of them together were ... (click for more)
There is nothing funny about somebody getting killed but The Darwin Awards are a true delight, as was delivered over the Internet earlier this week. The annual honor is “earned” by the spectacularly stupid persons who did the human gene pool the biggest service by removing themselves in the most extraordinarily dumb ways. Talk about some idiots. Last year's winner was the fellow ... (click for more)
Certain summer days are so humid and so hot, time itself seems to get lodged within the breathable blanket of moisture. A second becomes a minute, a walk to the pitchers’ mound becomes a hike, and a 11-4 drubbing by Biloxi morphed into prolonged suffering. The Shuckers slapped out 16 torturous hits over almost three hours of gametime.
Francisco Urbaez got the first knock against ... (click for more)
Officials at McLemore Golf Club announced that Stephan Jaegar will serve as their first PGA Touring Professional. In his role, Mr. Jaegar will represent the club and resort on the PGA Tour. While Mr. Jaegar was born in Germany, he attended The Baylor School and The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and with his wife, Shelby, considers Chattanooga his home.
Mr. Jaegar ... (click for more)