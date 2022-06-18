Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Dotley).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING



a. 2022-0115 Mike Croxall (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2149 Crescent Club Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone.

(District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff)b. 2022-0111 Collier Construction (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1040 Givens Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)c. 2022-0105 Chattanooga Metro Airport Authority (R-1 Residential Zone, M-2 Light Industrial Zone, and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 101 Cedar Lane, 103 Jubilee Drive, 5959 and 5995 Brainerd Road, and 5707 Lee Highway, from R-1 Residential Zone, M-2 Light Industrial Zone, and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)d. 2022-0110 Ingram, Gore & Associates (Lift All Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift all conditions from Ordinance No. 13516 of previous Case No. 2019-0152 for property located at 603 Airport Road. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)e. 2022-0116 Reed L. Pond c/o Pond Holdings, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5920 Pine Grove Trail, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)f. 2022-0118 Benjamin Phillips (Amend Condition). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to amend Condition No. 1 in Ordinance No. 13672 of previous Case No. 2021-0030 for the properties located at 3698 and 3710 Faith Road. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)g. 2022-0104 Wesley Thompson (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1412 East 49th Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)h. 2022-0114 Ben Parker Company (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift conditions from Ordinance No. 10349 of previous Case No. 1995-0293 for the property located at 2811 South Hickory Street. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)i. 2022-0108 JW Holdings, GP (M-2 Light Industrial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1300 and 1304 Bennett Avenue, from M-2 Light Industrial Zone to C- 2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)VI. Ordinances – First Reading: PLANNINGa. 2022-0107 David Fidati c/o Wise Construction (E-RM-3 Urban Edge Residential Multi-Unit Zone to E-CX-3 Urban Edge Commercial Mixed Use Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 713 Hamilton Avenue, from E-RM-3 Urban Edge Residential Multi-Unit Zone to E-CX-3 Urban Edge Commercial Mixed Use Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 06-14-2022)
2022-0107 David Fidati c/o Wise Constuction (E-RM-3 Urban Edge Residential Multi-Unit Zone to E-CX-3 Urban Edge Commercial Mixed Use Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 713 Hamilton Avenue, from E-RM-3 Urban Edge Residential Multi-Unit Zone to E-CX-3 Urban Edge Commercial Mixed Use Zone. (Applicant Version)
b. 2022-0120 Matthew Mucciolo (R-1 Residential Zone and R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3820, 3834, and 3836 Hixson Pike, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Planning Version #2) (Deferred from 06-14-2022)
2022-0120 Matthew Mucciolo (R-1 Residential Zone and R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3820, 3834, and 3836 Hixson Pike, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)
2022-0120 Matthew Mucciolo (R-1 Residential Zone and R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3820, 3834, and 3836 Hixson Pike, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)
VII. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an amendment to the Contract for Sale and Purchase with Melvin R. Standefer and wife Kimberly D. Standefer, in substantially the form attached, to extend the closing date from on or before June 30, 2022, to on or before December 30, 2022. (District 3)b. 2022-03 Katelyn Picciuto (Short Term Vacation Rental). A resolution considering Short Term Vacation Rental Application No. 22-STVR-147 for property located at 1716 Vance Avenue. (District 9)FINANCEc. A resolution authorizing the City Treasurer to execute a contract with I-Gov Services for the implementation and maintenance of a City-wide Municipal Property Tax Billing and Collection Software System for four (4) years beginning June 1, 2022, for the cost of year one (1) not to exceed $271,385.00, with a contingency amount of $50,000.00 for years (2) through four (4), for an amount not to exceed $106,500.00 per year.INFORMATION TECHNOLOGYd. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer to renew the blanket agreement with IT Pipes, LLC, for the purchase of sewer asset inspection products and services, for the second optional one (1) year renewal term beginning August 1, 2022, and ending July 31, 2023, for an amount not to exceed $60,000.00.POLICEe. A resolution authorizing the Chief of Police to approve and accept a grant contract with the State of Tennessee, Department of Safety and Homeland Security for a five (5) month term beginning May 1, 2022, until September 30, 2022, for an amount not to exceed $51,500.00.PARKS & PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksf. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. W-21-012-101, Professional Services for Program Management of the Consent Decree Implementation, to Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc., for year one (1) of five (5) with four (4) annual renewals, for an amount not to exceed $3.4 million. (Consent Decree)g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to renew the Professional Services Contract No. W-18-001, for the support of Wastewater Capital Improvements Program, for year five (5) of five (5) to the nineteen (19) consultant firms listed that submitted qualifications in the six (6) different categories per their qualification package as follows: (1) AECOM Technical Services, Inc.; (2) Allen & Hoshall, Inc.; (3) AMEC Foster Wheeler Environment & Infrastructure, Inc.; (4) Arcadis U.S.,Inc.; (5) Brown and Caldwell; (6) Burns and McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc.; (7) Barge Design Solutions, Inc.; (8) C2RL, Inc.; (9) CDM Smith, Inc.; (10) CTI Engineers, Inc.; (11) Fulghum Macindoe & Associates, Inc.; (12) Gresham Smith & Partners; (13) Hazen and Sawyer; (14) HDR Engineering, Inc.; (15) Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc.; (16) Lamar Dunn and Associates; (17) Stantec Consulting Services, Inc.; (18) Volkert, Inc.; and (19) W.K. Dickson & Co., Inc., in the amount of $10,218,924.00.h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to erect Commemorative, Secondary Street Name Signs on W. 35th Street from St. Elmo Avenue to Broad Street designating this section of W. 35th Street as "Commemorative Officer Clarence Hamler Street", as Patrolman Hamler was shot and killed during a robbery at a grocery store in 1977. (District 7)VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, JUNE 28, 2022 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Noel).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: PLANNINGa. 2022-0107 David Fidati c/o Wise Construction (E-RM-3 Urban Edge Residential Multi-Unit Zone to E-CX-3 Urban Edge Commercial Mixed Use Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 713 Hamilton Avenue, from E-RM-3 Urban Edge Residential Multi-Unit Zone to E-CX-3 Urban Edge Commercial Mixed Use Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)
2022-0107 David Fidati c/o Wise Constuction (E-RM-3 Urban Edge Residential Multi-Unit Zone to E-CX-3 Urban Edge Commercial Mixed Use Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 713 Hamilton Avenue, from E-RM-3 Urban Edge Residential Multi-Unit Zone to E-CX-3 Urban Edge Commercial Mixed Use Zone. (Applicant Version)
b. 2022-0120 Matthew Mucciolo (R-1 Residential Zone and R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3820, 3834, and 3836 Hixson Pike, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Planning Version #2)
2022-0120 Matthew Mucciolo (R-1 Residential Zone and R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3820, 3834, and 3836 Hixson Pike, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)
2022-0120 Matthew Mucciolo (R-1 Residential Zone and R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3820, 3834, and 3836 Hixson Pike, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)
6. Ordinances - First Reading:
FINANCE
a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3820, 3834, and 3836 Hixson Pike, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)6. Ordinances - First Reading: FINANCEa. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Sections 2-549, 2-551, and 2-552, regarding Council approval not required for expenditures not exceeding $50,000.00; approval of expenditures exceeding $50,000.00; and when bids are required.PARKS & PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksb. MR-2022-0064 Ben Parker Company c/o Evan Parker (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning the right-of-way located in the 1600 block of Brown Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)c. MR-2022-0065 Ben Parker Company c/o Evan Parker (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and partially abandoning the right-of-way located in the 1600 block of E. 28th Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)d. MR-2022-0066 Ben Parker Company c/o Evan Parker (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning the right-of-way located in the 2800 and 2900 blocks of S. Hickory Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)e. MR-2022-0075 Benton Crisler Torrence (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning the right-of-way located in the 1600 block of Belmont Avenue, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)7. Resolutions: COUNCIL OFFICEa. A resolution confirming the re-appointment of Randall Addison to the Board of Sign Appeals for District 1, with a term beginning July 3, 2022, and expiring July 3, 2025. (District 1)ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTb. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a First Amendment to Office Lease with Hamilton County Mental Health Court, in substantially the form attached, for the use of an additional 236 square feet of office space, for a total of 344 square feet of office space at the Family Justice Center at 5705 Uptain Road, identified as Tax Map No. 157M-A-012, for the amended rent of $1.00 annually, for the term through June 30, 2023. (District 6)c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an Office Lease with Helen Ross McNabb Center, in substantially the form attached, for the use of 120 square feet of office space at the Family Justice Center at 5705 Uptain Road, identified as Tax Map No. 157M-A-012, with an effective date of July 1, 2022, for the term of two (2) years, with the option to renew for one (1) additional term of two (2) years, at the annual rent of $1.00. (District 6)d. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an Office Lease with Legal Aid of East Tennessee, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for the use of 454 square feet of office space at the Family Justice Center at 5705 Uptain Road, identified as Tax Map No. 157M-A-012, with an effective date of July 1, 2022, for the term of two (2) years, with the option to renew for one (1) additional term of two (2) years, at the annual rent of $1.00. (District 6)e. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an Office Lease with Nurture the Next, in substantially the form attached, for the use of 311 square feet of office space at the Family Justice Center at 5705 Uptain Road, identified as Tax Map No. 157M-A-012, with an effective date of July 1, 2022, for the term of six (6) months, with the option to renew for two (2) additional terms of three (3) months each, at the rent of $285.08 per month. (District 6)f. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an Office Lease with Partnership for Families, Children and Adults, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for the use of 107 square feet of office space at the Family Justice Center at 5705 Uptain Road, identified as Tax Map No. 157M-A-012, with an effective date of July 1, 2022, for the term of two (2) years with the option to renew for one additional term of two (2) years, at the annual rent of $1.00. (District 6)g. A resolution to approve the execution by the Mayor of a Three-Party Mutual Quitclaim Deed between the City of Chattanooga, the Chattanooga Downtown Redevelopment Corporation, and The RiverCity Company, for the purpose of resolving and conveying such real property interests as may be required to confirm the ownership status and boundary lines as were established under the plats recorded at Plat Book 76, Page 186, and Plat Book 99, Page 26, in the Register’s Office of Hamilton County, following the termination of all restrictive covenants by the Tennessee Department of Transportation in the deed recorded at Book 7176, Page 110, on June 23, 2004.FINANCEh. A resolution authorizing the Chief Finance Officer to pay the sum of $385,080.00 to the Tennessee Department of Transportation for termination of all restrictions contained in the deed for property owned by the City of Chattanooga and identified as the former Riverfront Parkway on a portion of Tax Map No. 135N-A-006.PARKS & PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksi. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. S-21-008-101 with CTI Engineers, Inc. for Landfill Groundwater Sampling, Monitoring, and Reporting at the City Landfill and Summit Landfill, for a four (4) year term, in the amount of $216,500.00.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.