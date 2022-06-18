Chattanooga Police Officer Struck By Vehicle; Fires At Suspect

A Chattanooga police officer was struck by a fleeing vehicle in the 700 block of North Germantown Road on Friday and during the course of the incident, shots were fired.

The officer struck by the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Preliminary information indicates that despite shots being fired, no one was injured.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and will turn their findings over to the District Attorney for review.