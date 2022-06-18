 Saturday, June 18, 2022 86.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Chattanooga Police Officer Struck By Vehicle; Fires At Suspect

Saturday, June 18, 2022

A Chattanooga police officer was struck by a fleeing vehicle in the 700 block of North Germantown Road on Friday and during the course of the incident, shots were fired.

The officer struck by the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries. 

Preliminary information indicates that despite shots being fired, no one was injured. 

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and will turn their findings over to the District Attorney for review. 


Police Blotter: Police Assist Woman Who Ran Out Of Gas On I-27; Woman's Nintendo Switch & 2 Controllers Missing For A Week

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


A woman at 1400 Highway 27 SB whose Ford F-150 had run out of gas on the side of the highway called police for assistance. Police ran the woman through NCIC and she had no active warrants. Police ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABDELAZIZ, ABDELNASIR 404 TUNNEL BLVD APT G12 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County AGGRAVATED ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Dotley). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)



Opinion

Chattanooga’s Most Influential Couple

US Army Lt. General Don Rodgers (ret.) was laid to rest in his home town of Cookeville, Tn. Thursday, June 16, 2022. As has been eloquently posted on this page, he was truly an American Patriot and an extraordinary leader who chose to live his last thirty or so years in Chattanooga. For many years, I have told his wife June (Scobee-Rodgers) that the two of them together were ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

I just invented a car that runs on herbs… I think I invented thyme travel. I may be old, but I still have a memory like an elevator. My boss texts me: "Send me one of those funny Father's Day jokes." Me: "I can't. I'm busy working." Boss: "That's hilarious! Send me another one!" Swimming with sharks is so expensive. It cost me an arm and a leg! Policeman knocks on the ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Rally Falls Short, Biloxi Wins 6-5

Mike Siani ditched his helmet somewhere in between first and second base, and thrilled the Lookouts crowd of at least 4000 by barrelling into third with a bareheaded triple. With two outs and the Lookouts trailing 6-5, there were few players Chattanooga would've rather had at the plate than 2021 first round pick Matt McLain. McLain gave the baseball a good rip to right, ... (click for more)

Lookouts Blasted 11-2 by Biloxi

Certain summer days are so humid and so hot, time itself seems to get lodged within the breathable blanket of moisture. A second becomes a minute, a walk to the pitchers’ mound becomes a hike, and a 11-4 drubbing by Biloxi morphed into prolonged suffering. The Shuckers slapped out 16 torturous hits over almost three hours of gametime. Francisco Urbaez got the first knock against ... (click for more)


