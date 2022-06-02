Construction Worker Says Co-Worker Made Threats, Then Fired Shots At His Vehicle On Highway 153

A 27-year-old Chattanooga man has been charged with trying to kill a co-worker.

Derrick L. Glover, 27, of 3206 Castle Ave., is charged with attempted first-degree murder after the co-worker's car was shot up.

The co-worker said Glover has been threatening him at a construction job at the Chickamauga Day. He said he could not tell if Glover was joking or not.

However, on Wednesday, he said he felt the threats were real.

The worker said he was traveling south of Highway 153 near the intersection of I-75 when he noticed a flash of light behind him. He said he looked back and saw a black SUV being closely followed by another vehicle.

He said he heard a loud noise, then he looked over and saw Glover in the driver's seat of the SUV. He said he saw Glover lean out the window, then he heard multiple loud noises. He said he thought Glover was throwing rocks or bricks at his vehicle.

The worker said he realized later after looking at bullet holes in his vehicle that Glover had been firing a gun at him.

He said he slowed way down to get away from Glover.

Police observed damage to the victim's 2020 Nissan Altima.