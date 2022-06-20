 Monday, June 20, 2022 88.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Frank P. Pierce Foundation Gives $1 Million To Chattanooga Area Food Bank To Fight Hunger In Northwest Georgia

Monday, June 20, 2022

The Frank P. Pierce Foundation has donated $1,000,000 to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank to support its work to fight hunger in Northwest Georgia. This gift will provide hunger relief in Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Fannin, Gilmer, Gordon, Murray, Walker and Whitfield counties.

 

“In my years of serving as legal counsel to Mr.

Frank Pierce, I learned that he had a heart for anyone whose circumstances prevented them from adequately providing for themselves, especially for those in the North Georgia area,” said Frank P. Pierce Foundation Trustee, R. Wayne Peters. “It is in recognition of this lifelong concern of Mr. Pierce that the Foundation he created chose to make this gift to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank in support of its goal of providing food for those who are unable to provide for themselves. I know that Mr. Pierce would be delighted with this gift and the work of the Chattanooga Area Food Bank in the North Georgia Community.”

 

One in six adults and children are facing hunger in the Food Bank’s Northwest Georgia service area, as published in a study by Feeding America. Skyrocketing food prices are making it harder for these families to access enough to eat in our region.  Households that are low-income spend nearly one-third of their budget on food, and that budget isn’t stretching nearly as far as it did last year.  It is costing families in Northwest Georgia approximately 12% more to buy groceries.

 

All 20 counties served by the Food Bank are experiencing increased food insecurity, or limited or uncertain access to adequate food, which can result in hunger, according to the USDA. In the nine Georgia counties the Food Bank serves food insecurity rates have increased:

  • Catoosa (14% increase)
  • Chattooga (17% increase)
  • Dade (15% increase)
  • Fannin (15% increase)
  • Gilmer (16% increase)
  • Gordon (16% increase)
  • Murray (15% increase)
  • Walker (16% increase)
  • Whitfield (14% increase)

Those who need food assistance may visit ChattFoodBank.org/hungry and select their county to find community food pantries close to where they live.

 

To donate or volunteer, visit ChattFoodBank.org.


June 20, 2022

Police Say The Real Time Information Camera System Helped Them Nab Memphis Pair In Home Invasion

June 20, 2022

Employee At Amazon Fulfillment Center Charged With Embezzling 25 Phones, 3 Apple Watches, 2 Airpods

June 20, 2022

Frank P. Pierce Foundation Gives $1 Million To Chattanooga Area Food Bank To Fight Hunger In Northwest Georgia


Police said the Real Time Information System helped them nab two Memphis men involved in a home invasion on Dahlia Street on Saturday. William Edward Farmer IV, 26, and Darion Merriweather, ... (click for more)

An employee at the Amazon Fulfillment Center on Discovery Drive has been charged with embezzling 25 phones, three Apple watches and two Airpods. Luiz Fernando Felipe-Diego, 20, of 1800 Foust ... (click for more)

The Frank P. Pierce Foundation has donated $1,000,000 to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank to support its work to fight hunger in Northwest Georgia. This gift will provide hunger relief in Catoosa, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Say The Real Time Information Camera System Helped Them Nab Memphis Pair In Home Invasion

Police said the Real Time Information System helped them nab two Memphis men involved in a home invasion on Dahlia Street on Saturday. William Edward Farmer IV, 26, and Darion Merriweather, 28, are charged with two counts of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and aggravated burglary. Farmer is also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon. Two men said they were sitting on ... (click for more)

Employee At Amazon Fulfillment Center Charged With Embezzling 25 Phones, 3 Apple Watches, 2 Airpods

An employee at the Amazon Fulfillment Center on Discovery Drive has been charged with embezzling 25 phones, three Apple watches and two Airpods. Luiz Fernando Felipe-Diego, 20, of 1800 Foust St., was charged with theft of property over $10,000. Officials said the items totaled $20,523. (click for more)

Opinion

We Need A Miracle

The separation between church and state is important to our democracy but not as important as choosing life over death and good over evil. Pushing God out of lives has lead to the destruction of the American family and the moral degradation of our society. How can we effectively reduce violent crime and drug overdoses in Chattanooga? How can we stop the deadly violence and pain ... (click for more)

Good Doctors Of The World, This Is What You're Up Against

Who among us has not had their world turned upside down in the last two years? None, I dare say. Women: it’s like someone grabbing your purse, turning it upside down, and dropping the contents all over the floor. Men: it’s like someone taking your wallet and tossing all its contents up in the air during a hurricane. Many of us are left standing around, scratching our heads, ... (click for more)

Sports

First-Place Chattanooga FC Continues Its Winning Streak In San Francisco; Los Angeles Up Next

Chattanooga FC registered a comfortable 3-0 win over Bay Cities FC on Saturday night. The boys in blue put on a dominant display to earn a fifth win in a row and maintain a perfect away record on the season. Chattanooga entered the match on a hot streak, winning the previous four games by a margin of 14 goals to 4. Bay Cities came into the match on the back of a two-week break ... (click for more)

Lady Red Wolves Win 3-0 Over Peachtree City MOBA

The Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves won their second game of a weekend home stretch on Sunday beating Peachtree City MOBA 3-0 at CHI Memorial Stadium in East Ridge. The win gives the Lady Red Wolves a first place standing tied with South Carolina United with 17 points. The Lady Red Wolves are 5-1-2 in USL W League play. In Sunday's game, Jada Cooper had two goals and MacKenzie ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors