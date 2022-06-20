Gang Member Charged In Incident In Which Shots Were Fired At Police, Officer Was Hit By Fleeing Car

An arrest has been made in an incident on Friday night in which shots were fired at police officers and one officer was struck by a fleeing vehicle at the Park Village Apartments on N. Germantown Road.

Police said Henry Dewayne Beard, 38, of 2806 Cannon Ave., Apt. A., is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of possession of a firearm while committing an aggravated assault, theft of property over $10,000, and criminal conspiracy.

Police said Beard is a validated member of the Athens Park Bloods street gang.

Police said they responded with officers in several patrol cars to a report of a group using drugs and possessing guns in the parking lot of the apartment complex. The caller said they believed "something bad was about to happen."

They found several people around a Dodge Challenger. Two individuals ran from the scene and it is believed they fired shots at officers. The pair went through a gate on the southwest side of the apartment building. Police said they have not been identified.

Two loaded handguns were found in the area where the pair had fled. Police said they apparently ditched the weapons.

Officers said Beard attempted to drive away in the Challenger and struck one officer, injuring his leg. They said Beard almost hit a patrol vehicle head on as he drove wildly in the parking lot. He was eventually cornered and taken into custody.

A police officer at the scene said he returned fire after the two shots were fired toward officers.

It was found that the Challenger had been stolen earlier.