Gang Member Charged In Incident In Which Shots Were Fired At Police, Officer Was Hit By Fleeing Car

Henry Dewayne Beard
Henry Dewayne Beard

An arrest has been made in an incident on Friday night in which shots were fired at police officers and one officer was struck by a fleeing vehicle at the Park Village Apartments on N. Germantown Road.

Police said Henry Dewayne Beard, 38, of 2806 Cannon Ave., Apt. A., is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of possession of a firearm while committing an aggravated assault, theft of property over $10,000, and criminal conspiracy.

Police said Beard is a validated member of the Athens Park Bloods street gang.

Police said they responded with officers in several patrol cars to a report of a group using drugs and possessing guns in the parking lot of the apartment complex. The caller said they believed "something bad was about to happen."

They found several people around a Dodge Challenger. Two individuals ran from the scene and it is believed they fired shots at officers. The pair went through a gate on the southwest side of the apartment building. Police said they have not been identified.

Two loaded handguns were found in the area where the pair had fled. Police said they apparently ditched the weapons.

Officers said Beard attempted to drive away in the Challenger and struck one officer, injuring his leg. They said Beard almost hit a patrol vehicle head on as he drove wildly in the parking lot. He was eventually cornered and taken into custody.

A police officer at the scene said he returned fire after the two shots were fired toward officers.

It was found that the Challenger had been stolen earlier.

 

 

 


Police Say The Real Time Information Camera System Helped Them Nab Memphis Pair In Home Invasion

Employee At Amazon Fulfillment Center Charged With Embezzling 25 Phones, 3 Apple Watches, 2 Airpods

Frank P. Pierce Foundation Gives $1 Million To Chattanooga Area Food Bank To Fight Hunger In Northwest Georgia


Police said the Real Time Information System helped them nab two Memphis men involved in a home invasion on Dahlia Street on Saturday. William Edward Farmer IV, 26, and Darion Merriweather, ...

An employee at the Amazon Fulfillment Center on Discovery Drive has been charged with embezzling 25 phones, three Apple watches and two Airpods. Luiz Fernando Felipe-Diego, 20, of 1800 Foust ...

The Frank P. Pierce Foundation has donated $1,000,000 to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank to support its work to fight hunger in Northwest Georgia. This gift will provide hunger relief in Catoosa, ...



Police said the Real Time Information System helped them nab two Memphis men involved in a home invasion on Dahlia Street on Saturday. William Edward Farmer IV, 26, and Darion Merriweather, 28, are charged with two counts of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and aggravated burglary. Farmer is also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon. Two men said they were sitting on ...

An employee at the Amazon Fulfillment Center on Discovery Drive has been charged with embezzling 25 phones, three Apple watches and two Airpods. Luiz Fernando Felipe-Diego, 20, of 1800 Foust St., was charged with theft of property over $10,000. Officials said the items totaled $20,523.

We Need A Miracle

The separation between church and state is important to our democracy but not as important as choosing life over death and good over evil. Pushing God out of lives has lead to the destruction of the American family and the moral degradation of our society. How can we effectively reduce violent crime and drug overdoses in Chattanooga? How can we stop the deadly violence and pain ...

Good Doctors Of The World, This Is What You're Up Against

Who among us has not had their world turned upside down in the last two years? None, I dare say. Women: it's like someone grabbing your purse, turning it upside down, and dropping the contents all over the floor. Men: it's like someone taking your wallet and tossing all its contents up in the air during a hurricane. Many of us are left standing around, scratching our heads, ...

First-Place Chattanooga FC Continues Its Winning Streak In San Francisco; Los Angeles Up Next

Chattanooga FC registered a comfortable 3-0 win over Bay Cities FC on Saturday night. The boys in blue put on a dominant display to earn a fifth win in a row and maintain a perfect away record on the season. Chattanooga entered the match on a hot streak, winning the previous four games by a margin of 14 goals to 4. Bay Cities came into the match on the back of a two-week break ...

Lady Red Wolves Win 3-0 Over Peachtree City MOBA

The Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves won their second game of a weekend home stretch on Sunday beating Peachtree City MOBA 3-0 at CHI Memorial Stadium in East Ridge. The win gives the Lady Red Wolves a first place standing tied with South Carolina United with 17 points. The Lady Red Wolves are 5-1-2 in USL W League play. In Sunday's game, Jada Cooper had two goals and MacKenzie ...


