Mowbray Pike Closed Wednesday For Tile Work
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
The Hamilton County Highway Department will close Mowbray Pike on Wednesday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. to complete drain tile repairs, pave some sections of the road and finish other road maintenance items.
The road will be closed at 300 Mowbray Pike and no traffic allowed through, as there will be large equipment blocking both lanes.
Detours will be posted and motorists should plan on using Montlake Road or Hotwater Road to access or leave Mowbray Mountain.