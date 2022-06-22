Police Blotter: Man Banned From Kanku's For Life After Swiping 2 Beers; Street Sweeper On 11th Street Find Ooltewah Man's Wallet

A man entered Kanku's at 301 E. MLK Blvd. and walked to the back of the store where the beer is kept in cooler door shelves. He helped himself to two beers and walked back out of the store, never stopping at the counter to pay. The owner of Kanku's didn’t want to press charges but wanted him located and trespassed. Police located the man at E. 11th Street and Baldwin Street and notified him of his newly obtained trespass for life from Kanku's at 301 E. MLK Blvd.

* * *

Police received a call from the Westin at 801 Pine St. about a broken window. Upon arrival police observed a shattered window in room 501. Hotel employees were unable to determine how the glass was damaged.

* * *

A man on E. 36th Street told police a man has been coming on his property in a Ford Explorer stealing stuff from this address. He didn’t know the man’s name. He will call back in later to give police his name.

* * *

A woman on W. 38th Street told police she was in a verbal altercation with her cousin at an unknown earlier time. The woman said she had left the residence and left her cell phone there. She last knew her cousin to be at the residence where she had left her phone and was requesting police to respond there to assist in getting her phone back. An officer attempted to make contact with her cousin at the residence and she was no longer there. The woman attempted to locate her phone using a cell phone application but her phone appeared to have been turned off. She said her cousin doesn’t live at this residence and will be requesting a disorder prevention at a later time at her cousin’s residence to see if she can locate her cell phone. With the last known location of the woman’s phone being the residence on W. 38th Street, and no way to determine the whereabouts of her phone, at this time the woman’s phone will be considered lost property.

* * *

A man at the Econo Lodge at 150 Browns Ferry Road called police and said he was in a verbal disorder. Police arrived and spoke with the man who said he had just got a room for the night and felt uneasy about the adjoining door. He felt unsafe and wanted another room but the manager wouldn't listen to him. Police spoke with the night manager who said he was never approached by the man and would gladly give him another room. The man said this was fine and accepted the room and both went their separate ways.

A woman on Chamberlain Avenue called police and said someone stole the license plate off her 2015 Kia Soul.

* * *

A man on Tremont Street reported to police that overnight someone had knocked his 2022 Honda CB1000R over onto its right side, causing damage.

* * *

A woman on Cushman Street told police she had registered and ordered a free government cell phone. She never received the phone and when she called the person back that was to have sent the phone, they told her she needed to file a police report to get a new phone. She gave the officer the case number she said was created by the supplier of the government phone. It is not known when and where the phone was lost.

* * *

A woman on Towerway Drive called police and said “this girl" hacked her Facebook page and got her driver's license. The officer asked her why her driver's license was on Facebook, and she said that it wasn't. The officer asked how Facebook was involved, and she said her page was hacked and does not know how "this girl" got her license from Facebook. She said she was at a party last night and her friend showed her a picture of her driver's license and told her she got it off of Facebook. The officer asked for the name of "this girl" and she wasn't told the girl's name. She said "this girl" is using her ID asking for money on cash app. She has not seen this but was told at the party last night. She wants a report made about all of this.

* * *

A city employee was working the street sweeper on E. 11th Street and found a wallet and turned it over to police. The ID belongs to a man who lives in Ooltewah. An officer requested a county unit to check the address for the owner so it can be returned to him. If the owner is not located, the officer will turn the wallet into property.