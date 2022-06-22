2 East Ridge Officials Among 1st To Pick Up For Upcoming Election

Two East Ridge officials are among the first to pick up papers for the upcoming November municipal elections in Hamilton County.

Mayor Brian Williams and Commissioner Jacky L. Cagle wasted no time getting in gear for the contest.

In Red Bank, one incumbent and three newcomers picked up on the first day candidates could do so.

Mayor Hollie Berry picked up for District 1, and Jeff Price got papers for commissioner at large. Potential District 3 contenders are Jamie Fairbanks-Harvey and Lawrence Miller.

Fred Flint and Robert Steel picked up for the Ridgeside Commission.

Clay Crumbliss was first in line for the Signal Mountain Town Council.

Angela Cassidy got papers for Walden alderman.

