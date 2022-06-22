 Wednesday, June 22, 2022 Weather

2 East Ridge Officials Among 1st To Pick Up For Upcoming Election

Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Two East Ridge officials are among the first to pick up papers for the upcoming November municipal elections in Hamilton County.

Mayor Brian Williams and Commissioner Jacky L. Cagle wasted no time getting in gear for the contest.

In Red Bank, one incumbent and three newcomers picked up on the first day candidates could do so.

Mayor Hollie Berry picked up for District 1, and Jeff Price got papers for commissioner at large. Potential District 3 contenders are Jamie Fairbanks-Harvey and Lawrence Miller.

Fred Flint and Robert Steel picked up for the Ridgeside Commission.

Clay Crumbliss was first in line for the Signal Mountain Town Council.

Angela Cassidy got papers for Walden alderman.

East Ridge Mayor

Brian Williams

East Ridge Council

Jacky L. Cagle

Red Bank Commission

At Large

Jeff Price

District 1

Hollie Berry

District 3

Jamie Fairbanks-Harvey

Lawrence Miller

Walden

Alderman

Angela Cassidy

 

 


The City Industrial Development Board is set to act next Monday on the state's $50 million grant to Volkswagen for its new electric vehicle plant at Enterprise South Industrial Park. The grant ... (click for more)

The Rhea County School Board is currently holding up the budget process of the county. At Tuesday night’s budget meeting before the regular monthly meeting, commissioners were informed by Kelley ... (click for more)

A man entered Kanku's at 301 E. MLK Blvd. and walked to the back of the store where the beer is kept in cooler door shelves. He helped himself to two beers and walked back out of the store, never ... (click for more)



IDB Set To Act On $50 Million State Grant To Volkswagen For New Electric Vehicle Plant

The City Industrial Development Board is set to act next Monday on the state's $50 million grant to Volkswagen for its new electric vehicle plant at Enterprise South Industrial Park. The grant is covered by 2020 state general obligation bonds. It covers expenditures over five years through the end of July in 2024. Permitted expenses can go back to Feb. 1, 2019. The grant ... (click for more)

Rhea County Commission Can't Finish Its Budget Until School Board Acts

The Rhea County School Board is currently holding up the budget process of the county. At Tuesday night’s budget meeting before the regular monthly meeting, commissioners were informed by Kelley Morgan, finance director, that the school board has not finished its budget. “They can’t agree on some of the details,” said Ms. Morgan, but she said she did not know what they were ... (click for more)

Free Speech? - And Response

Within the Chattanooga city limits, the 6300 block of Fairview Road, a residential Hixson yard continuously displays two full-size flags, offensive to most locals, on a tall pole close to the street. That street has major exposure as a heavily travelled main, two-lane route. One flag defames by name an elected official with a huge obscene four-letter word, illegal in many public ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Fewer Believe In God

Over the weekend the headlines blared, “Fewer Americans Believe In God Than Ever Before.” This is based on a new Gallup Poll that claims the number of Believers has slipped to 81 percent of us from 87 percent in 2013-2017. While polls are interesting to study, I think the percentage is higher, what with the Uvalde massacre, the daily shootings across America, inflation, gas prices, ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Host Charlotte Independence On Wednesday Night

The Red Wolves host Charlotte Independence Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. looking to gain momentum ahead of the midway point of the 2022 USL League One campaign. The last time out for Obleda’s side saw a return to winning ways on the road in Fresno, CA against Central Valley Fuego FC, where Moe Espinoza and Juan Galindrez scored late to secure the victory. Espinoza continues his red-hot ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Maximizes Sports Tourism With Scenic City Summer Showcase And Waterfront Triathlon

Chattanooga Sports, a division of Chattanooga Tourism Co., along with multiple partners, is excited to host two sporting events in Chattanooga this week. The 2022 Scenic City Summer Showcase will be held on Wednesday, June 22- Sunday, June 26, and the 2022 Waterfront Triathlon on Sunday, June 26. “This weekend is going to be a sports tourism bonanza,” says Tim Morgan, Chief Sports ... (click for more)


