Rhea County Commission Can't Finish Its Budget Until School Board Acts

The Rhea County School Board is currently holding up the budget process of the county. At Tuesday night’s budget meeting before the regular monthly meeting, commissioners were informed by Kelley Morgan, finance director, that the school board has not finished its budget.

“They can’t agree on some of the details,” said Ms. Morgan, but she said she did not know what they were at this time.

The School Board was supposed to have met with the County Commission budget committee in the first part of June but both meetings were cancelled.

Interim County Executive Jim Vincent asked Ms. Morgan what position that this puts the county in with the State and the Comptroller’s Office. Morgan what position that this puts the county in with the State and the Comptroller’s Office.

“We will have to wait, but we can’t go past Aug. 30 without having the school budget done. We have to advertise the budget 10 days prior to the vote.” said Ms. Morgan.

Commissioner Bill Hollin said, "Let’s set it for the fifth of July and if they don’t have it by then just pass last year’s budget and they will just have to live with it.”

Budget Committee Chairman Rusty Rogers said he has been in contact with the School Board and they are set to meet this week, but he didn’t know when they were going to. The next regular scheduled meeting is July 14.