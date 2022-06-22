 Wednesday, June 22, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Dalton Man, 28, Gets 2 Consecutive Life Sentences For Kidnapping, Rape

Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Ryan Andrew Contreras
Ryan Andrew Contreras

Ryan Andrew Contreras, 28, of Dalton, was sentenced by Superior Court Judge William T. Boyett to serve two consecutive life sentences, one without the possibility of parole.

 

The sentences are for kidnapping with bodily injury and rape for which Contreras was convicted following a jury trial on Feb. 23. 

 

Contreras also received 20 years for family violence aggravated assault, 10 years for false imprisonment, and 12 months each for family violence battery and cruelty to children in the third degree.  The non-life sentences were ordered to be served concurrently with the rape sentence.

 

Contreras was represented at trial by Dalton attorney Richard Murray, and at sentencing by Atlanta attorney Mark Yuracheck. 

 

The state was represented at trial and sentencing by Assistant District Attorney Meg Deitz Parker who runs the District Attorney’s Domestic Violence Unit.  The sentencing had originally been scheduled in March but had to be postponed due to a pre-sentence investigation not having yet been completed by the Georgia Department of Community Supervision (State Probation). 

 

Contreras was on bond prior to trial but has been in custody since his conviction in February and will remain in custody pending transport to the Georgia Department of Corrections. 


June 22, 2022

Man, 54, Charged With Murder After Decomposed Body Is Found In A Car On The Westside

June 22, 2022

Dalton Man, 28, Gets 2 Consecutive Life Sentences For Kidnapping, Rape

June 22, 2022

Woman Gets 15-Year Term (8 To Serve) For Traffic Death Of 22-Year-Old Haley Smith


A 54-year-old man has been charged with criminal homicide after a decomposed body was found Monday inside a car on the Westside. Michael Orr, 54, is charged in the death of 48-year-old ... (click for more)

Ryan Andrew Contreras, 28, of Dalton, was sentenced by Superior Court Judge William T. Boyett to serve two consecutive life sentences, one without the possibility of parole. The sentences ... (click for more)

A woman who pled guilty to homicide by vehicle in the first degree has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Lookout Mountain Judicial District Attorney Chris Arnt said Caitlin Elizabeth Milam, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Man, 54, Charged With Murder After Decomposed Body Is Found In A Car On The Westside

A 54-year-old man has been charged with criminal homicide after a decomposed body was found Monday inside a car on the Westside. Michael Orr, 54, is charged in the death of 48-year-old Samuel Moore, Jr. Chattanooga Police responded Monday to a call of a deceased person. Police located what appeared to be a black male inside a car at 900 Boynton. Due to advanced ... (click for more)

Dalton Man, 28, Gets 2 Consecutive Life Sentences For Kidnapping, Rape

Ryan Andrew Contreras, 28, of Dalton, was sentenced by Superior Court Judge William T. Boyett to serve two consecutive life sentences, one without the possibility of parole. The sentences are for kidnapping with bodily injury and rape for which Contreras was convicted following a jury trial on Feb. 23. Contreras also received 20 years for family violence aggravated assault, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Free Speech? - And Response

Within the Chattanooga city limits, the 6300 block of Fairview Road, a residential Hixson yard continuously displays two full-size flags, offensive to most locals, on a tall pole close to the street. That street has major exposure as a heavily travelled main, two-lane route. One flag defames by name an elected official with a huge obscene four-letter word, illegal in many public ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Fewer Believe In God

Over the weekend the headlines blared, “Fewer Americans Believe In God Than Ever Before.” This is based on a new Gallup Poll that claims the number of Believers has slipped to 81 percent of us from 87 percent in 2013-2017. While polls are interesting to study, I think the percentage is higher, what with the Uvalde massacre, the daily shootings across America, inflation, gas prices, ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Host Charlotte Independence On Wednesday Night

The Red Wolves host Charlotte Independence Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. looking to gain momentum ahead of the midway point of the 2022 USL League One campaign. The last time out for Obleda’s side saw a return to winning ways on the road in Fresno, CA against Central Valley Fuego FC, where Moe Espinoza and Juan Galindrez scored late to secure the victory. Espinoza continues his red-hot ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Maximizes Sports Tourism With Scenic City Summer Showcase And Waterfront Triathlon

Chattanooga Sports, a division of Chattanooga Tourism Co., along with multiple partners, is excited to host two sporting events in Chattanooga this week. The 2022 Scenic City Summer Showcase will be held on Wednesday, June 22- Sunday, June 26, and the 2022 Waterfront Triathlon on Sunday, June 26. “This weekend is going to be a sports tourism bonanza,” says Tim Morgan, Chief Sports ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors