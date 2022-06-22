Dalton Man, 28, Gets 2 Consecutive Life Sentences For Kidnapping, Rape

Ryan Andrew Contreras, 28, of Dalton, was sentenced by Superior Court Judge William T. Boyett to serve two consecutive life sentences, one without the possibility of parole.

The sentences are for kidnapping with bodily injury and rape for which Contreras was convicted following a jury trial on Feb. 23.

Contreras also received 20 years for family violence aggravated assault, 10 years for false imprisonment, and 12 months each for family violence battery and cruelty to children in the third degree. The non-life sentences were ordered to be served concurrently with the rape sentence.

Contreras was represented at trial by Dalton attorney Richard Murray, and at sentencing by Atlanta attorney Mark Yuracheck.

The state was represented at trial and sentencing by Assistant District Attorney Meg Deitz Parker who runs the District Attorney’s Domestic Violence Unit. The sentencing had originally been scheduled in March but had to be postponed due to a pre-sentence investigation not having yet been completed by the Georgia Department of Community Supervision (State Probation).

Contreras was on bond prior to trial but has been in custody since his conviction in February and will remain in custody pending transport to the Georgia Department of Corrections.