Man, 54, Charged With Murder After Decomposed Body Is Found In A Car On The Westside

A 54-year-old man has been charged with criminal homicide after a decomposed body was found Monday inside a car on the Westside.
Michael Orr, 54, is charged in the death of 48-year-old Samuel Moore, Jr.
Chattanooga Police responded Monday to a call of a deceased person. Police located what appeared to be a black male inside a car at 900 Boynton.
Due to advanced stages of decomposition, a cause of death could not be assessed.
An autopsy later determined the manner of death to be a homicide.
Investigators have made an arrest in the case, but are seeking additional information.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any
information regarding this incident to call 423-
643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.