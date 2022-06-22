Man, 54, Charged With Murder After Decomposed Body Is Found In A Car On The Westside

A 54-year-old man has been charged with criminal homicide after a decomposed body was found Monday inside a car on the Westside.

Michael Orr, 54, is charged in the death of 48-year-old Samuel Moore, Jr.

Chattanooga Police responded Monday to a call of a deceased person. Police located what appeared to be a black male inside a car at 900 Boynton.

An autopsy later determined the manner of death to be a homicide. Due to advanced stages of decomposition, a cause of death could not be assessed.An autopsy later determined the manner of death to be a homicide.

Investigators have made an arrest in the case, but are seeking additional information.