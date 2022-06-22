Dalton Woman Facing Charge Of Leaving Child In 100-Degree Car For Hour And A Half

A Dalton, Ga., woman made a court appearance on Wednesday in a Hamilton County case in which she is charged with aggravated child abuse or neglect for leaving her child in a hot vehicle.

Police responded on April 4 to a call regarding a child locked in a car in a Brainerd Road parking lot. Witnesses said they were going into another business when they heard a child screaming from a vehicle.

Police said the child was “in distress” due to being locked in the hot vehicle for an extended period of time. They said upon arrival the vehicle’s interior temperature read close to 100 degrees.

Julie Elisabeth Angel Boyd, the child’s mother, said she had been inside the Metro Industrial business for a class. Police said she showed “no remorse or emotion towards the child or her well-being.” Police said they discovered the child had been left in the vehicle for approximately one and a half hours.

The child was transported to T.C. Thompson Children’s Hospital by medics and then taken into protective custody. Ms. Boyd was transported to Silverdale Detention Center.

On Wednesday, Ms. Boyd asked General Sessions Court Judge Lila Statom for visitation, but Statom declined at this point due to insufficient knowledge of the case.