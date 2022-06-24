 Friday, June 24, 2022 92.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


HCSO Issues Scam Alert For Hamilton County

Friday, June 24, 2022

The HCSO is alerting the public to a scam being perpetrated in the community.

 

The scam involves a phone call from a person advising they work for the HCSO Fugitive Unit. The caller then states they have an open warrant for their arrest informing the individual they have missed jury duty or pertains to some other random legal issue.

In some cases, the caller will even use the name of one of our personnel to make the phone call sound more legitimate. The caller then proceeds to tell the individual they can pay over the phone with a pre-paid credit or “green card” to remove the warrant.

 

This scam is not new and has been perpetrated in our community for several years in some way, shape, or form. There have also been similar scams that involve other county offices whereby the caller solicits pre-paid funds to get the individual out of jury duty, taxes, and other monetary charges. 

 

The phone calls are made with voice-over-IP technology and are therefore very difficult to trace.

 

The HCSO, County Offices, nor the Internal Revue Office or Social Security Administration will ever solicit funds from a citizen over the phone. All correspondence from the HCSO and County Offices will be delivered by mail.

 

Never release monetary funds over the phone to anyone until you have verified the organization’s legitimacy. 

 


June 24, 2022

HCSO Issues Scam Alert For Hamilton County

June 24, 2022

Lawyer Robert L. Bright Had Brief Stay Near The Top Of Cameron Hill

June 24, 2022

Health Department To Begin Administering Pfizer Shots For Ages 6 Months-4 Years; Moderna Now Approved For 6 Months-5 Years


The HCSO is alerting the public to a scam being perpetrated in the community. The scam involves a phone call from a person advising they work for the HCSO Fugitive Unit. The caller then ... (click for more)

Attorney Robert L. Bright, who moved to Chattanooga during its Boom period, had a brief sojourn near the top of Cameron Hill. One of his descendants, Fletcher Bright, was a Chattanooga icon. ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department will begin administering Pfizer COVID-19 shots to individuals ages 6 months through 4 years old at all Hamilton County Health clinics beginning Monday. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

HCSO Issues Scam Alert For Hamilton County

The HCSO is alerting the public to a scam being perpetrated in the community. The scam involves a phone call from a person advising they work for the HCSO Fugitive Unit. The caller then states they have an open warrant for their arrest informing the individual they have missed jury duty or pertains to some other random legal issue. In some cases, the caller will even use the ... (click for more)

Lawyer Robert L. Bright Had Brief Stay Near The Top Of Cameron Hill

Attorney Robert L. Bright, who moved to Chattanooga during its Boom period, had a brief sojourn near the top of Cameron Hill. One of his descendants, Fletcher Bright, was a Chattanooga icon. Attorney Bright lived in a house at 521 W. Sixth St. near the cross streets of Cypress and Pleasant. Pleasant was just off center from Cypress and later it was made a part of Cypress. ... (click for more)

Opinion

All Politics Should Be Local - And Response (3)

All politics is local is a phrase often attributed to former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Tip O'Neill, although he did not originate it. But is it true? Maybe not. If we look at voting behavior, the turnout for strictly local elections is alarmingly low. It is the U.S. presidential election cycle that drives greater voter turnout, not local issues. An example ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Arch Chooses Texas

The University of Texas has just landed “The Holy Grail” of college football recruiting. Arch Manning, the nation’s No. 1 prospect with perhaps the best pedigree in the revered game, announced Thursday he has committed to the Longhorns after this fall’s senior season at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans. Not only is the 5-star Manning the No.1 rated recruit in a packed ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Good News For The Softball Lady Vols - Ashley Rogers Will Be Back

In a case of addition by delaying subtraction, Tennessee softball’s pitching got a whole better on Friday. Ashley Rogers has opted to return for another season with the Lady Vols. She had the option because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which shortened the 2020 season. She sat out that entire season. Rogers went through Senior Day festivities in May at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium ... (click for more)

Stanford Steps Down As Covenant Track And Field Coach

After 11 successful seasons leading Covenant cross country and six seasons at the helm of the track and field programs, Katie Stanford announced her decision to step down from her position as head coach. Stanford leaves Covenant to take on the role of Head Girls Cross Country Coach and Head Track and Field Coach at Chattanooga Christian School. "I have loved my 11 years ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors