Chattanooga Protest Leader Says Supreme Court Justices "Need To Be Afraid - We Know Their Addresses"

A leader at a rally in Chattanooga protesting the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v Wade said members of the high court "need to be afraid. We know their addresses."

The speaker said he is part of a "militant" union group in the Chattanooga area.

About 50 mainly young protesters with many carrying signs gathered at Coolidge Park, then  walked across the Walnut Street Bridge and on into downtown.

Hamilton County Democrats earlier Friday had called for a 6 p.m.

protest at Coolidge Park of the volatile Supreme Court action.

County Democratic officials said, "The Supreme Court has voted today to overturn Roe v Wade, putting the lives of thousands of women in Tennessee in danger, and revoking their Constitutional Right to their own reproductive health care decisions.

"In a remarkable, but expected, decision today, a Conservative majority on the Supreme Court has voted to overturn Roe v Wade, which had enshrined the Constitutional Right for women to make the decisions about their own reproductive health care. 

"Clearly, this is a blow to Americans everywhere, but in Tennessee, abortion is most at risk due to a trigger law that will outlaw abortion without the federal right. This trigger law now criminalizes any abortion unless necessary to prevent death or “serious risk of substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function.” The abortion ban puts millions of Tennesseeans in danger and takes away their bodily autonomy."

Rachel Campbell, Hamilton County Democratic Party chair, said, “Every Republican elected official and activist knew this day would come, they voted to make it happen, and they are celebrating in the streets. Those craven DC Republicans started somewhere, whether it be the school board or the state house.  And local elected Republicans are not immune to the responsibility of this day, nor are the Republicans running for local office, including both the Wamps, who will no doubt use their offices as springboards to state and federal office, so they can strip even more of our rights away. 
 
"The decision by the Supreme Court today is in direct contrast to the majority of Americans' belief that women should be trusted to make decisions for their own bodies. Democrats will fight back against these restrictive laws, and will work hard to replace lawmakers who would willingly put the lives of women in danger for their own craven desire for power.
 
"We will go to the polls on Aug. 4 and Nov. 8 and make our voices heard. We will not go back. Never vote for another Republican, ever.”

Man Fleeing From Deputies On Highway 58 Collides With Patrol Vehicle

A man fleeing from county deputies late Friday afternoon wound up colliding with a county patrol vehicle. The deputy in the vehicle was not injured. Randy Ridge of Harrison was charged in the case. He is facing charges of multiple traffic violations, theft of property, reckless endangerment, and felony evading arrest. In addition to the new charges, Ridge has outstanding ... (click for more)

HCSO Issues Scam Alert For Hamilton County

The HCSO is alerting the public to a scam being perpetrated in the community. The scam involves a phone call from a person advising they work for the HCSO Fugitive Unit. The caller then states they have an open warrant for their arrest informing the individual they have missed jury duty or pertains to some other random legal issue. In some cases, the caller will even use the ... (click for more)

All Politics Should Be Local - And Response (3)

All politics is local is a phrase often attributed to former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Tip O'Neill, although he did not originate it. But is it true? Maybe not. If we look at voting behavior, the turnout for strictly local elections is alarmingly low. It is the U.S. presidential election cycle that drives greater voter turnout, not local issues. An example ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Arch Chooses Texas

The University of Texas has just landed “The Holy Grail” of college football recruiting. Arch Manning, the nation’s No. 1 prospect with perhaps the best pedigree in the revered game, announced Thursday he has committed to the Longhorns after this fall’s senior season at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans. Not only is the 5-star Manning the No.1 rated recruit in a packed ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Good News For The Softball Lady Vols - Ashley Rogers Will Be Back

In a case of addition by delaying subtraction, Tennessee softball’s pitching got a whole better on Friday. Ashley Rogers has opted to return for another season with the Lady Vols. She had the option because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which shortened the 2020 season. She sat out that entire season. Rogers went through Senior Day festivities in May at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium ... (click for more)

Stanford Steps Down As Covenant Track And Field Coach

After 11 successful seasons leading Covenant cross country and six seasons at the helm of the track and field programs, Katie Stanford announced her decision to step down from her position as head coach. Stanford leaves Covenant to take on the role of Head Girls Cross Country Coach and Head Track and Field Coach at Chattanooga Christian School. "I have loved my 11 years ... (click for more)


