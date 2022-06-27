Woman Unconscious In Car With Drug Paraphernalia, 4-Year-Old Daughter

A Hixson woman was arrested after she was found unconscious in a car with drug paraphernalia and her four-year-old daughter.

Brittnie Michelle Holloway, 28, of 6749 Ardis Lane, was charged with child neglect and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers responded on June 17 to a call in regards to an unconscious female inside a silver Chevrolet at the Lee Highway CVS. The driver, Ms. Holloway, was with her daughter when police discovered a glass metal “bong” smoking pipe in the back seat.

The officer then had probable cause to search the rest of her vehicle. Officers found several more items of drug paraphernalia in her trunk and several glass pipes in her purse. Officers found a total of five glass pipes, a grinder, two un-opened narcan packets and tin foil.

Ms. Holloway was taken into custody and her daughter was picked up by a relative.

She is due to appear in General Sessions Court on July 6.