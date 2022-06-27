2 Arrested In Animal Cruelty Case In Walker County

Two people stand accused of animal cruelty following the discovery of a hoarding case over the weekend in north Walker County.

A deputy with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office made the find while looking for a suspect at 1906 Blossom Road on an unrelated case. While searching the residence, the deputy noticed several malnourished and dead animals inside.

Walker County Animal Control, the Walker County Animal Shelter and Walker County Fire Rescue assisted the Sheriff’s Office with removing 13 animals from the home, including three dogs, two cats, two rabbits, two ducks and four chickens. In addition, team members removed the remains of 15 dead animals at the property.

Steven Owensby, 29, and Makayla McDonald, 27, face a charge of aggravated cruelty to animals, with additional charges pending.

The animals in need of immediate medical care were released to rescues.