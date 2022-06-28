 Tuesday, June 28, 2022 86.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Dr. Renee Murley Appointed As Boyd Buchanan's New Head Of School; Leaves Director Of The School Of Education Post At UTC

Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Dr. Renee Murley
Dr. Renee Murley

Boyd Buchanan School has announced Dr. Renee Murley as their next Head of School, effective Aug. 1.

 

Officials said, "Dr. Murley brings extensive classroom, administrative, and leadership experience to this role.

 

"Already deeply involved on campus as both parent and Board member, Dr. Murley is well suited to continue campus momentum and to effectively further strategic campus initiatives."

 

Dr.

Murley said, "Over the past 70 years, Boyd Buchanan has positively impacted the lives of hundreds of families. When we moved to Chattanooga six years ago, we toured several schools, and Boyd Buchanan quickly became the best option for our family. The opportunity to achieve academic goals in a Christ-centered environment aligned with our family values. I am thankful and honored to continue that mission for other families in leading students at Boyd Buchanan to grow intellectually, spiritually, and socially in the love of Christ."

 

Most recently serving as the Director of the School of Education at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Dr. Murley earned her B.S. and M.S. degrees from Freed-Hardeman University and was later awarded a Doctor of Education degree from the University of Memphis.

 

Matt Mathis, chairman of the Board, said, “We believe her leadership style and collaborative spirit will enhance the campus experience for our faculty, staff, and students and promote the well-being of our campus community. We are honored to have her join us in this capacity as we work to further the vision and mission of our school.”


( Note - the Mayor's salary will increase along with the county mayor, but that has not yet been set at the county.) Employee Name Department Name Position Name Salary ... (click for more)

Connie Marie Wood has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly distributing fentanyl resulting in the death of Jonathan Daniel Jones. The victim, 45, was an accomplished musician ... (click for more)

The Signal Mountain Council passed the fiscal year 2023 budget on the first reading at a Monday night special called meeting prior to the regularly scheduled work session. The property tax rate ... (click for more)



Top City Of Chattanooga Salaries 2022

( Note - the Mayor's salary will increase along with the county mayor, but that has not yet been set at the county.) Employee Name Department Name Position Name Salary Rate Bean, Russell J General Government City Judge $194,803.00 Paty, Sherry B General Government City Judge $194,803.00 Kelly, Tim A Executive ... (click for more)

Indictment Charges Local Woman Distributed Fentanyl Resulting In A Death

Connie Marie Wood has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly distributing fentanyl resulting in the death of Jonathan Daniel Jones. The victim, 45, was an accomplished musician who was a member of several local bands. Court records say the cause of death was fentanyl or a combination of substances. An indictment says, “Connie Marie Wood unlawfully ... (click for more)

Soddy Daisy: Home To Bad Food, Worse Roads, And No Gasoline - And Response

I enjoy Soddy Daisy. Truly I do. But over the past six years or so, everything in the town has been going downhill, and quite fast. There is simply no place to eat in Soddy Daisy that offers any nutritional value or variety. Burger King, McDonald's, Sonic, KFC, Taco Bell, Wendy's, Bojangles. This is what we have to feed our children. Now a couple people may say what about ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Yes, Coach Can Pray

In 2015 Joe Kennedy, a career Marine, was told by a “woke” crowd of educators that he could no longer be an assistant high school football coach in Seattle, Washington. The problem was that he publicly knelt and prayed on the field’s 50-yard line after every game and there were some school administrators that felt he was an undue influence on non-religious students. On Monday ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Thoughts About UT Athletics

A thought or two about Tennessee athletics: -The news of Tennessee winning the all-sports championship for the SEC conference came and went earlier this month. It was lost amid the fallout from a baseball season that ended too soon and the now year-round fixation on football’s recruiting. The achievement deserved better. Mike Strange, my former Knoxville News Sentinel ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Fall To Tucson FC, 2-1

The Chattanooga Red Wolves fell to Tucson FC 2-1, Saturday night at CHI Memorial Stadium, splitting this week’s games with a win and a loss. The late game heroics came short as the rally came minutes too late for the Red Wolves. Forward Rey Ortiz sparked life into multiple attacks, but the crowding Tucson defense proved too tough to penetrate. Late game sub Moe Espinoza ... (click for more)


