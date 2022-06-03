Eddie Jackson has been named the seventh head coach in Covenant golf program history, the college announced this week. Jackson takes over the program from Neal Young, who recently left Covenant to become the head men's basketball coach at Ohio Northern University. "This is a dream job opportunity to me, to mentor these young men in their walk with Jesus, challenging them ... (click for more)

Former UTC Moc guard Malachi Smith has chosen Gonzaga as his next basketball stop. He announced on social media on Thursday that the Zags were his choice. Smith had been the top guard available in the transfer portal after deciding to move on from Chattanooga. He said, "I first want to thank GOD for always ordering my steps. I am grateful for my time at UTC and their support. ... (click for more)