Police Apprehend 66-Year-Old Man Who Stole An Ambulance

A 66-year-old man has been apprehended by police after stealing an ambulance.

Chattanooga Police responded to 1300 N. Holtzclaw Avenue on the theft of the ambulance.



Police were alerted that someone had gotten access to an ambulance and fled from 975 E. 3rd Street.



Police located the vehicle on Holtzclaw Avenue and attempted to stop it.



Once the ambulance was stopped, police attempted to approach it. In the process, the ambulance driver attempted to drive off and struck a police unit, disabling it.



Police were able to make contact with the driver and take him into custody.



He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.



Charges are pending further investigation.