Hixson Home Damaged By Fire Thursday Afternoon

A home in Hixson was damaged by fire Thursday afternoon.



Firefighters from Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department saved the house from burning to the ground.

At 1 p.m., a motorist called 911 reporting the fire at 1828 Crabtree Road. The Dallas Bay VFD responded and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke pouring from the eaves and attic vents. The homeowner informed fire personnel that no one else was inside the home.

Firefighters conducted an interior attack and extinguished the fire within minutes. Due to the hot temperatures, Dallas Bay VFD requested a mutual aid response for additional manpower to the scene. Mowbray VFD and Soddy Daisy Fire Department responded to the scene.



No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene for the potential heat exhaustion to the firefighters.



Fire officials report damages of $50,000.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The homeowner was insured and will be staying with family members.