Police Blotter: Man Attempts To Steal Cart Of Items From Walmart By Posing As Employee; Man Feels Threatened By Girlfriend Who Has Keys To His House And Says "Don't Stay Here Tonight"

A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 5764 Hwy. 153, showed police camera footage of a Latino male attempting to walk out of the garden section with a buggy of items while wearing a Walmart employee vest. Loss prevention grabbed the buggy before he could get any items out of it and he threw the vest down and ran away. Police attempted to locate the man, but never did.

An officer observed suspicious activity towards the back of the tennis courts at 1096 Lupton Dr.

The officer spoke with a man and woman who were both in the back of a Lexus GX7. Neither had any warrants. Both of them left the scene without further incident.

As an officer was pulling into the Target parking lot at 5579 Highway 153, he saw several motorcycles take off at a high rate of speed. The motorcycles did not have any tags displayed on them and they ran several stop signs. The officer noticed a motorcycle with an expired tag parked near where the other motorcycles had been.

A woman on Arlington Avenue called police for a disorder prevention. The woman wanted the paperwork for her vehicle back from her granddaughter. Police made contact with

her granddaughter and got the paperwork back and left the scene.

An officer was flagged down by a man at 1800 Rossville Ave. The man said he was visiting from Charleston, S.C., and he needed to find his way back to his hotel (the Westin). The man showed no outstanding warrants and had no contraband on him. He acknowledged that he was "drunk"" and that his car was at the Westin. He was cordial and cooperative. This officer gave him a ride to his hotel. For a brief moment, the man's driver's license was misplaced while copying his information for the report. Though remaining cordial, the man said it was "no big deal" and refused to wait, going to his room. The officer retrieved the man's identification within about four minutes and provided it to the desk clerk at the Westin, explaining the dilemma. The clerk assured the officer that she would deliver the ID to the man.

An officer noticed a man sitting in a dark parking lot on Market Street for over an hour. The bouncer for the Leaping Leprechaun bar called in saying he was afraid that the man and another black male might be "scoping the area out to rob someone." Police made contact with the man on a consensual encounter. He immediately and nervously asked for a ride home; however, he would not provide an address and said he wanted police to drop him off near East Lake, and that he would walk the rest of the way. He seemed incredibly nervous the entire time and his statements and requests were very strange. He did not have any valid warrants and said he would leave the area on foot.

A verbal disorder was reported between a mother and her daughter on W. Main Street Court. The mother said she did not want her daughter to get in trouble, she just wanted her to leave. The daughter said that she would leave and go back to her house, which she did.

A neighbor walking by some apartments at 7255 Lee Hwy. called police to report smoke coming out of an exterior AC unit outside of two of the apartments. The Fire Department came to the scene and ensured the units were disconnected from power and the tenants will be reaching out to their apartment complex maintenance personnel to fix the issue.

A woman called police from the Pizza Hut at 1204 Hixson Pike and said she was upset about one of the delivery drivers. She said she had double-parked in the private parking lot of the Pizza Hut when the delivery driver pulled into the parking lot recklessly and parked next to her. She said the delivery driver was able to exit his vehicle easily; however, when he got back in his vehicle to leave on another delivery, he hit the side of her car with his door. She said when he returned, he pulled into the same spot and she was standing next to her vehicle and had to move to prevent from being hit by his car. This caused a verbal argument between the delivery driver and her. The delivery driver left again on another delivery before police arrival. He did return, and police were able to get his side of the story. He said he did not hit her vehicle with his door, and there was no damage to show otherwise. He also said he did not almost hit her when pulling into the parking space. They both separated and went their separate ways.

An employee at the Murphy, 6398 Lee Hwy., told police that at 4 p.m. a white female attempted to use a counterfeit $100 bill at the business. He said he told her it was counterfeit and he was going to keep it to turn into police. She then said, "Oh, it is?," and left in a silver Volvo sedan. The

suspected counterfeit $100 bill will be submitted to Property.

A disorder was reported at a residence on Southview Street. Police spoke with a woman who said her son was there being belligerent. She said he did not live there and she wanted him to leave the property. The son was in the process of packing his stuff to leave before police arrival. He left without any incident.

A woman told police that at 9:40 p.m. she attempted to deposit three $100 bills into the Bank of America ATM at 4700 Hwy. 58 (in the CVS parking lot). She said as she was attempting to make her deposit, and after inserting the cash into the machine, the ATM appeared to malfunction and then turned off completely.

Police noticed a suspicious vehicle behind the Quality Inn at 4833 Hixson Pike. The vehicle was a red Mustang displaying a TN tag. The tag displayed on the red Mustang came back to a Nissan Altima. The vehicle was not occupied. Police ran the VIN on the vehicle, which came back as negative stolen.

Police observed a suspicious white Cadillac CTS, TN tag, parked and unoccupied in the 3800 block of Hixson Pike in the back of a lot near the concrete wall. The vehicle was locked and no keys were visible inside. Police did not observe anything suspicious inside the vehicle. The vehicle windows were significantly fogged as though it had either been recently occupied with the

windows rolled up or has condensation issues due to a water leak.

A man on High Street told police he was going to do laundry and noticed in front of the apartment office door there was a broken beverage glass on the floor. He said when he went downstairs to the basement laundry room, he found trash on the floor, and also found a house plant that is normally in the second-floor hallway, that was placed outside at the front of the building. He said he id not notice any property damage, just random items out of place and not normal in the building.

A woman on 3rd Avenue told police that sometime after 10 p.m. the night before, someone broke into her 2016 Kia Sedona. She said her vehicle was locked and she does not know how the person gained entry. She said there was nothing of value in her vehicle to be taken. She said the glove box is now open and hanging crooked, and does not know if it is broken.

The maintenance manager at Chestnut Flats, 2120 Chestnut St., told police that the control arm that opens and closes the gate was damaged after a black sedan was attempting to go through as the gate was closing. Video surveillance showed the gate getting caught on the vehicle's rear passenger side near the bumper. It is not known who was driving the vehicle. Video showed that the incident that caused the damage appeared to be unintentional.

An employee at Zaxby's, 623 Signal Mountain Road, told police that when she arrived at the

business that morning, she found a front window shattered. She said the outer glass on the double pane window was damaged. There is no information as to how this occurred.

An employee of Chattanooga Tractor, 2034 E. Polymer Dr., told police that his vending machines got broken into the night before and this morning he found his vending machines open and the cash in the machines was gone. He said that when he comes to the machines, that there is usually about $120 in cash between the two machines. He then said that the suspect had to pry the machine open and was able to show police pry marks on the machines. He said that the damage

done to the machines was about $600. He pointed out several cameras on the building and police were able to get hold of the manager and they will be attempting to look at the footage and will be sending over any pertinent video evidence. There is no suspect information.

A man on Acuff Street told police he wanted it documented that his girlfriend made what he viewed as a "veiled threat" when she said, "Don't stay here tonight," while believing she has extra keys to his house.