City Taking Steps To Provide More Positive Outlets For Youth

City officials said they are moving to provide more productive outlets for local youth - in light of continuing violence that often involves youth.

Brent Goldberg, chief financial officer, said there will be extended hours at community centers.

He said funding is being provided to minister Joe "Uncle Joe" Hunter for weekend programs for youth.

Mr. Goldberg also said the city plans to unveil millions of dollars in additional youth programs in coming weeks. Much of that will be funded with American Rescue Program funds.