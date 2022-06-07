 Tuesday, June 7, 2022 75.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

City Taking Steps To Provide More Positive Outlets For Youth

Tuesday, June 7, 2022

City officials said they are moving to provide more productive outlets for local youth - in light of continuing violence that often involves youth.

Brent Goldberg, chief financial officer, said there will be extended hours at community centers.

He said funding is being provided to minister Joe "Uncle Joe" Hunter for weekend programs for youth.

Mr. Goldberg also said the city plans to unveil millions of dollars in additional youth programs in coming weeks. Much of that will be funded with American Rescue Program funds.  


Carlile Apartments Were A Fashionable Address Near The Top Of Cameron Hill

Leadership Transition At Tennessee Department Of Economic & Community Development Announced


I was once researching a local history topic at the downtown library when I overheard a conversation near me. “After we finish here, let’s drive to East Terrace and see the house where he lived!” ... (click for more)

Mayor Kelly’s Crime Wave Will Only Get Worse - And Response

In the 1990’s when New York City was a criminal’s dream, Rudy Giuliani brought the “Broken Window Doctrine” to national attention with his policing efforts to stop squeegee men who harassed drivers with unsolicited windshield washing. In criminology, the broken windows theory states that visible signs of crime, anti-social behavior and civil disorder create an urban environment ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Curfews Need Teeth

As knowledgeable people scramble for solutions after two mass shootings in Chattanooga in an eight-day period, a curfew for unaccompanied minors is a must. Right now, there is a 10 p.m. curfew for those 16 and younger, and an 11 p.m. for those 18 and under, but the curfews are worthless unless they are enforced. By “enforced,” I mean a parent or guardian has to come pick up a child ... (click for more)

"Just A Jersey Boy Living My Dream" - Travis Ward Has Found A Home In Chattanooga

Once play begins, Travis Ward never stops moving. He spends 90 minutes alternating between locking down his side of the pitch and providing an aggressive presence in attack as a fullback. His defense is nothing to scoff at, but Ward’s pace is best-deployed as a pseudo-winger who can beat his defender and cross the ball in. “If we’re on top of the game, it allows me to get ... (click for more)

UTC Adds Takia Davis To Women's Basketball Lineup

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head coach Shawn Poppie announced the addition of Takia Davis to the 2022-23 women’s basketball lineup. “I am ecstatic to be adding Takia Davis to our women's basketball program,” Mocs head coach Shawn Poppie said of his latest addition. “Takia is an athletic post player who plays with a lot of energy and emotion. Her ability to run the ... (click for more)


