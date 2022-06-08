VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 6/8/22

June 8, 2022
A man on Little Sorrel Road told police he was being blackmailed by an unknown woman he met on Flirtini Match. He said that unbeknownst to him, "Sofia" recorded him while they were Skyping. "Sofia" ... (click for more)
(click for more)
City Public Works had to make a $430,000 emergency purchase after a sludge pump stopped working and then the backup pump also failed.
Brent Goldberg, city chief financial officer, said the ... (click for more)
A man on Little Sorrel Road told police he was being blackmailed by an unknown woman he met on Flirtini Match. He said that unbeknownst to him, "Sofia" recorded him while they were Skyping. "Sofia" is supposedly in the Philippines and now has demanded the man give her $1,650 or she will release the video to all his Facebook friends. The only information the man has on the suspect ... (click for more)
In the 1990’s when New York City was a criminal’s dream, Rudy Giuliani brought the “Broken Window Doctrine” to national attention with his policing efforts to stop squeegee men who harassed drivers with unsolicited windshield washing.
In criminology, the broken windows theory states that visible signs of crime, anti-social behavior and civil disorder create an urban environment ... (click for more)
I’ll bet a dollar to your dime that over 75 percent of people in Hamilton County don’t know anything about “the Atlas One App.” That’s how you submit a tip to the Chattanooga Police Department following two mass shootings over the past two weekends. But even the nine-year-old who was shot Saturday night on Fort Street knows how to dial 423/643-5100 to share confidential information ... (click for more)
Once play begins, Travis Ward never stops moving. He spends 90 minutes alternating between locking down his side of the pitch and providing an aggressive presence in attack as a fullback. His defense is nothing to scoff at, but Ward’s pace is best-deployed as a pseudo-winger who can beat his defender and cross the ball in.
“If we’re on top of the game, it allows me to get ... (click for more)
University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head coach Shawn Poppie announced the addition of Takia Davis to the 2022-23 women’s basketball lineup.
“I am ecstatic to be adding Takia Davis to our women's basketball program,” Mocs head coach Shawn Poppie said of his latest addition. “Takia is an athletic post player who plays with a lot of energy and emotion. Her ability to run the ... (click for more)