More changes are happening on South Broad Street, which is just a short distance from a planned $1 billion development at the U.S. Pipe/Wheland property. The Wallace Building, which dated to the late 1890s, was razed over the weekend. Also, the last remaining house on South Broad is for sale. The large two-story Wallace Building with an interesting stone facade was built ... (click for more)

A woman on N. Orchard Knob Avenue told police she had gotten into a verbal disorder with a man. The woman said that during the disorder, the man took the key to her car and left with her vehicle. Police asked her if she would like to report the vehicle stolen to which she said as long as she got it back it was not necessary. The man then returned to the scene and said the woman ... (click for more)