Police Blotter: Wallet With $430 Left In Unlocked Car Is Stolen; Woman Feels Threatened By Loose Dog At McDonald's

A man on Petty Road told police his vehicle was burglarized overnight. He said that he left his car doors unlocked and someone rummaged through everything. He told police that he had left his wallet in the vehicle and it was stolen. He said the wallet contained $430 and his driver's license. No suspect information was available.

A man on E. Matlock Street told police he has had issues with squatters at his residence. The man told police it was possible there was someone squatting at this residence currently due to him

finding the door barricaded shut. Police were able to get the door open; it was not barricaded from the inside, but was just stuck. The residence was clear and no one was inside.

A woman on Wert Street told police she left her keys in her vehicle the night before. She said when she realized her keys were in her car and went to get them, they had been taken. She also had an Apple watch taken from her vehicle. There is no suspect information.

A lady on Dee Drive told police that a neighbor had come over and threatened her father. She said she wanted the neighbor trespassed from her property. Police spoke with the neighbor and she told them that the father was cursing at her kids and she went over to tell him to stop. Police explained to the neighbor that she was not to go back over on their property.

A man and woman were observed through video footage placing multiple electronics inside a Walmart bag at the Walmart at 3550 Cummings Hwy.. When the two attempted to leave, they

were stopped by an employee and they left the bad containing the merchandise. Police and loss prevention employees spoke with the couple as they tried to leave. They were both trespassed by loss prevention from all Walmart property. Both of them signed the forms and were allowed to leave.

A woman on Zinnia Steet told police that her neighbors were playing loud music and she wanted them to turn it down. She said that it was a constant issue, but she was aware that there was nothing that we could do until the noise ordinance went into effect. She just wanted a report completed to give property management since they told her to call police anytime the noise was an issue.

A man told police he rented a room at the Sure Stay Suites 6914 Shallowford Road. He said his room's door handle broke and he felt trapped inside his room; He said he attempted to speak to management about the issue, but instead he was ignored. The man eventually checked out of the room and left the premises. He told police this is a safety and fire issue that needed to be address

The man said he will be calling the corporate office of the establishment to make a formal complain.

A man on Lee Highway told police that he and a woman that he was helping, that he knew as "Kris," started to go crazy and she went to the car wash and he wanted police assistance. He said he wanted police to check on "Kris" and make sure she was ok. Police located "Kris," who was fine and wanted her phone from the man. Police located her phone and gave it back to her. Both

of them left the car wash.

Vandalism was reported at 1801 Southern St. The site manager told police that five locks had been cut. He said he did not know what exactly had been taken from the job site. He will call back later with the inventory that has been taken and possibly provide camera footage of the suspect.

Police were checking on a Watchlist location at the shopping center at 6925 Shallowford Road, where they found a black male and a white female asleep on the third floor of the building. Police asked them to leave the property because they were trespassing. Police took down their information for possible further investigation and witnessed them leave the premises.

An anonymous caller told police that an unknown vehicle was parked on S. Beech Street. Police located the vehicle, a Nissan Kicks (TN tag), parked on the property and it had been reported stolen. Police verified the stolen status through NCIC and the vehicle was removed from the system. The owner was notified and the vehicle was towed.

An employee at the Department of Human Services, 5600 Brainerd Road, told police she discovered that the battery had been taken out of a 2019 Nissan Altima. She said security told her that the cameras do not reach to where the vehicle was parked.

The clerk at the Exxon at 4901 Bonny Oaks Dr. told police he found two wallets that were left by customers. Police collected the wallets and turned them into Property.

A woman on Gunbarrel Road told police that morning she got an email that her Regions debit card was used at Walgreens for $42.29. She said she is in possession of her card and does not know how the person was able to use it. She said it had to be used in person. She said earlier her debit card was used at Airport Wrecker.

A woman told police she was walking through the McDonald's parking lot at 5440 Hwy. 153 when a dog came at her. She said the dog did not bite her, but came towards her three different times. Police spoke to the owner of the dog, who said the dog was tied up. She and a witness said the dog was tied up in the van, but pulled free. The witness said the dog did not get close to the woman and never bit her.