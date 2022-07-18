 Monday, July 18, 2022 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Gas Prices Drop 17.5 Cents In Chattanooga

Monday, July 18, 2022
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 17.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.94 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 55.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.16 higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 10.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.54 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.55 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.29, a difference of 74.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.39 while the highest was $5.19, a difference of $1.80.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.51 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 47.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.35 higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:
July 18, 2021: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)
July 18, 2020: $1.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)
July 18, 2019: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)
July 18, 2018: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)
July 18, 2017: $1.95/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)
July 18, 2016: $1.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)
July 18, 2015: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)
July 18, 2014: $3.24/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)
July 18, 2013: $3.38/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)
July 18, 2012: $3.07/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Knoxville- $4.30, down 13.3 cents per gallon from last week's $4.43.
Tennessee- $4.09, down 17.2 cents per gallon from last week's $4.27.
Huntsville- $4.09, down 17.6 cents per gallon from last week's $4.26. 

“We've seen the national average price of gasoline decline for a fifth straight week, with the pace of recent declines accelerating to some of the most significant we've seen in years. This trend is likely to reach a sixth straight week, with prices likely to fall again this week. Barring major hurricanes, outages or unexpected disruptions, I forecast the national average to fall to $3.99/gal by mid-August," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "So far, we've seen the national average drop for 34 straight days, with over 25,000 stations now back at $3.99 per gallon or less, and thousands more stations will join this week. In addition, we will see several states fall back under an average of $4, the majority being in the south, but that could spread to more states in the weeks ahead.”

July 18, 2022

A woman on Chandler Avenue told police that overnight someone had been inside of her vehicle and stolen $200 cash. She said she believes that she left her vehicle unlocked when she came home

The state's oldest and largest pro-life organization has endorsed Greg Martin for TN House District 26 representing Hamilton County. Citing Mr. Martin's demonstrated commitment to defending Tennessee's

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.



Police Blotter: $200 Stolen From Woman's Unlocked Car Overnight; Woman's Caregiver Uses Her Credit Card, Then Refuses To Leave Because It Was Accidental

A woman on Chandler Avenue told police that overnight someone had been inside of her vehicle and stolen $200 cash. She said she believes that she left her vehicle unlocked when she came home from work. She did not provide any suspect information. * * * A woman told police she was on her phone in the parking lot at McDonald's, 5440 Hwy. 153. She said a man walked out of ... (click for more)

Tennessee Right To Life PAC Endorses Greg Martin For State House

The state's oldest and largest pro-life organization has endorsed Greg Martin for TN House District 26 representing Hamilton County. Citing Mr. Martin’s demonstrated commitment to defending Tennessee's unborn children, the organization underscored their support. "Greg represents Tennessee's pro-life values and will be a consistent voice for those who can't speak for themselves," ... (click for more)

Opinion

Keep The Dean Of County Clerks

Normally an elected official stays out of other candidates' races, especially when their name is also on the ballot. However, this election cycle, we, the undersigned Constitutional Officers of Hamilton County, wish to unite in support of one of our own. Bill Knowles is mentor to most of us, a mainstay at the Courthouse, a leader of innovation in County Clerks' offices statewide, ... (click for more)

Faculty Members Were Factor In Decision To End UTC Baseball

I was on the inaugural University of Chattanooga Baseball team in 1967-68 (starting right fielder and clean-up hitter). As the record shows and many have written, we were good. Thank you to Mr. Summers for his continued interest in a UTC Baseball program. Several reasons for the termination of the program are contributing factors, but one to my knowledge has not been mentioned ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Edge North Carolina FC On First Half Goals

A strong first half gives the Chattanooga Red Wolves the edge over North Carolina FC in a nerve-racking 2-1 win. An overly physical North Carolina granted multiple opportunities for Chattanooga within the opening minutes of play. Red Wolves’ midfielder José Carrera-Garcia and forward Rafael Mentzingen threatened in the fourth minute as the duo connected on a cross and ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Wins Big At Flower City Union

Chattanooga FC overpowered Flower City Union in a dominant 5-0 victory on Saturday night. Goals from Markus Naglestad (2), Alex Jaimes, Taylor Gray, and Roddy Green capped off a comprehensive performance on the road in Rochester, NY. The boys in blue made the trip up north in the midst of an eight-match unbeaten run, which included a 5-1 thrashing of Flower City back in May. ... (click for more)


