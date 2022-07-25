Repeating Downpours To Raise Dangerous Flash Flood Risk Along A 1,200-Mile Zone

 Monday, July 25, 2022 87.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

A weather battle zone marking the northern edge of extreme heat and more temperate air will set the stage for torrential downpours to repeat from Kansas to West Virginia, Tennessee and Virginia this week. The pattern will bring drought and heat relief to some areas, but at a cost that includes the risk of dangerous flash flooding, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

"Storms that fire from the central Plains to parts of the southern Appalachians and the Northeast will have heat on the run this week," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said.

Temperatures will be slashed by an average of 10-20 degrees following highs well into the 90s to near 100 from last week through this past weekend.

Highs ranging from the upper 70s to the low 90s will be the rule much of this week from St. Louis and Kansas City, Missouri, to Roanoke and Richmond, Virginia.

A heat dome that scorched the central and eastern United States over the past week will be pushed farther south by a persistent weather system that is forecast to stretch from the central Plains to the central Appalachians. In this setup, downpours will train, or repeat, over the same location for several hours -- and many locations will face downpours day after day.


Top Hamilton County Salaries 2022

Top Hamilton County Salaries 2022

Here are the top Hamilton County salaries: Employee Name Position Name Annual Salary MILLER, STEPHEN COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER $220,000.00 METCALFE, JAMES K APPOINTED OFFICIAL-MEDICAL EXAMINER $213,706.83 MOYER, KAREN M COUNTY PHYSICIAN $210,120.00 ... (click for more)

Why I Voted No On The Southside Stadium

I feel an explanation is necessary for my “no” vote on Thursday at the meeting of Hamilton County Industrial Development Board. This was/is concerning the proposed development of the old Wheland Foundry and surrounding areas. I represent the people of North Hamilton County on this board and serve in their best interest and of Hamilton County. Although the parties involved ... (click for more)

Who Knew Girls' Sports Would Reveal So Much Truth? - And Response (4)

Earlier this year Capitol Resource Institute, and ally Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), worked hard to pass HB 2316 . This is the bill that prohibits males from participating in public higher education sports that are designated for females; creates a cause of action for violations that deprive a student of an athletic opportunity or that cause direct or indirect harm to a student ... (click for more)

Lookouts Get Swept By Tennessee Smokies

The struggles continue for the Chattanooga Lookouts. It seems that the local AA affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds has been suffering from the “lack ofs” in recent weeks, that being lack of pitching and a lack of hitting. And if you really want to get down to brass tacks and discuss the bigger problem, it may be an overall lack of talent that hurts more than anything. Sunday’s ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Draw With North Colorado Wthout Obleda At Helm

A turbulent offensive showcase forced the Chattanooga Red Wolves to settle for a 0-0 draw with the North Colorado Hailstorm in the their first match without head coach Jimmy Obleda. Under interim head coach Jimmy Weekley, the Red Wolves outshot the Hailstorm 13-5, failing to represent the shot total with a goose egg on the board. The Red Wolves had many opportunities to take ... (click for more)


