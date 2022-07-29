Casey T. Arrowood Is Biden Choice For U.S. Attorney For The Eastern District Of Tennessee

Casey T. Arrowood, an Assistant United States Attorney, has been nominated by President Joe Biden for U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee.

He has served since 2018 as an assistant in the Eastern District, which includes Chattanooga. Mr. Arrowood previously served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina from 2017 to 2018, and as a Trial Attorney with the Counterintelligence and Export Control Section of the National Security Division of the United States Department of Justice from 2010 to 2017.

From 2009 to 2010, Mr. Arrowood was an associate at the law firm Squire Patton Boggs in Washington, D.C. Mr. Arrowood clerked for Judge Thomas C. Platt, Jr. on the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York from 2007 to 2008 and for Judge Eugene E. Siler, Jr. on the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit from 2008 to 2009.

Mr. Arrowood received his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center in 2007 and his B.A. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1999.

Mr. Arrowood is a veteran of the United States Army.