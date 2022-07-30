 Saturday, July 30, 2022 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hall’s Campaign Treasurer Resigns, Endorses Rival Lowe For Senate Seat; Hall Cites Former Treasurer's "Failures And Inability To Act In The Best Interest Of This Campaign"

Saturday, July 30, 2022

Nicholas Townsend, Mark Hall’s campaign treasurer and treasurer for the 24th District State representative, has resigned in order to endorse rival J. Adam Lowe for State Senate.

With only days left until early voting, Mr. Townsend made his announcement, and endorsement of Mr. Lowe, publicly on Tuesday via his Facebook page.

He said, “For the last four years, I have proudly served Cleveland and Bradley County as the treasurer for the 24th State District Representative, and up until this July, also served in this capacity in the Senate race. This campaign season is not like the ones before it. I have seen from the inside the attitudes and motives that are truly driving this race for Senate.

"Due to what I have witnessed first-hand, I resigned from the campaign of Mark Hall and will be endorsing and encouraging my friends and family to support J. Adam Lowe for Tennessee State Senate.”

Mr. Lowe, described on his website as “a family man, small businessman, educator, author, and former commissioner,” accepted Mr. Townsend’s endorsement via his official campaign social media accounts.

He said, “For the past several years, Nicholas Townsend has served the 24th House District as treasurer. I have always respected how tough an opponent he has been. But aside from being on opposite sides of this senate race for months, Nick has always been kind, intelligent, and you can tell he loves his family. That’s what it comes down to. Family. The Townsends and I sit in the stands and watch our boys play ball together. Our sons are allies on the field, and now, the Lowes and Townsends are allies in this senate race.” 

Rep. Hall said on Saturday that Mr. Townsend on June 20, 2022, informed his campaign via email of his resignation as treasurer. 

He said his notice reads as follows:
“I have served you as a friend and a partner for many years. Until recently, after 25 years, I thought that our bond was unbreakable.
 
However, with the recent change in staffing and the inability to execute my responsibilities as the Treasurer for the campaign, I need to inform you with a sad heart, that I am ending my position and relationship with your campaign on June 30th, 2022.

There are many business issues that remain unhandled. I will send an email with the information on the outstanding items in a few days after I have some time to digest this.
. . . I am going to notify Campaign Finance after the reporting deadline that I am no longer in this position after the 4th of July so that the optics are clear. I worked hard for you for a long time and would appreciate a clean separation as what little I have cannot afford to be lost. – Nick”

Rep. Hall said, "There’s no denying that this decision affects both Nick and me very deeply. And while these types of things happen in life, it always stings a bit. No matter what, I will forever treasure our friendship and his support over many years.

"The timing of this news feels like dirty politics as usual. But I will keep my promise to Nick by honoring our agreement for a clean separation. Therefore, we will not go into further detail about his failures and inability to act in the best interest of this campaign.

"However, one thing stands true. I am always committed to talking about my conservative record and the important issues facing the 1st Senate District. My campaign is the strongest it has been, shattering fundraising goals with a strong quarter of fundraising and I continue to have great conversations with voters in this district. 

"All the very best to Nick and his family."

July 30, 2022

July 30, 2022

July 30, 2022

East Ridge Police Hold Community Session, Get New Equipment


Opinion

My Hometown Hero - Aubie Camp Of Apison, Tn.

Growing up in the little town of Apison, TN (it was little in the 50’s) and going to the first grade of our small school was special. One of my classmates in elementary school through high school was Aubie Camp. After graduation from Ooltewah High School in 1964, Aubie joined the Marine Corps. In October of 1965, Private First Class Aubie Camp was in action in Vietnam. He served ... (click for more)

A Democrat Leaning Towards Weston

I'm a Democrat who voted for Weston Wamp in the last primary. Not because I had any nefarious intent, but because I was impressed that he was a better selection. For me at least, belonging to one political party shouldn't make us beholden to that party alone. I've never voted along party lines and don't intend to start now. I study the person. I listen as well as hear, not only ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Fall 5-2 To Rocket City

Maybe it should have rained at AT&T Field Friday night. The Chattanooga Lookouts played well enough to win by a 4-3 final on Thursday night in a game called early by heavy rain, but they weren’t as fortunate a day later. We all know that three key ingredients for success in baseball or softball revolves around strong pitching, solid defense and timely hitting. The lowly ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Is This Much Change Good For College Football?

I've always been on the progressive side. You know....always willing to accept some change in anything because I think change can be a good thing. However, all the changes coming in college football over the next few years may be a bit too much. Texas and Oklahoma joining the Southeastern Conference....USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten....and talk of merging other ... (click for more)


