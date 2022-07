Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BEATON, TYLER FOSTER

7203 STERLING ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

CONTEMPT OF COURT



BECK, JUNIOR LEE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)



BOARD, JESSICA LAUREN

7731 SNOW HILL LN OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

FALSE REPORTS



BROWN, JAMES LEE

2765 CHERRY LN SW ATLANTA, 30311

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



CASTOR, CHARLES JOSEPH

2113 RAULSTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



COX, YOLANDA JASIMINE

2475 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DURHAM, BLANE MICHAEL

957 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



GRANT, JACOB CHRISTIAN

20 DOGWOOD DRIVE FORT, 30741

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)



GREENLEE, STEPHEN RODNEY

4907 LAVENDER TRAIL HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HENRY, NATHANIEL L

2307 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HOLCOMB, RACHEL NICOLE

4804 WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



INGRAM, RYAN NASH

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



ISAAC, TANESHA NICOLE

2219 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



MITCHELL, JONATHAN ANTONIO

1402 STRATMAN CIR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



NICHOLSON, SABRINIA MILDRED

2400 HOWELL STREET CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PATTON, BEVERLY H

4518 HIXSON PIKE APT G4 HIXSON, 373435029

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY



RANSOM, JULIA IRIS

6330 FAIREST DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



REID, ISZIAH THOMAS

2904 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071405

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



SCHWARK, NATHAN VLADIMIR

6860 LEE HWY APT 117 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



SMITH, STEPHEN W

1638 CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



TIPTON, JAMES C

5504 HIGHLAND TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



WEEKS, TIMOTHY JAMES

1426 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



WILLIAMS, MARVIN CHRISTOPHER

940 BANCROFT ROAD MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WILLIS, DYMOND M

2475 15TH AVE APT 211 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT