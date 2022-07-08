Red Bank Man Facing Multiple Charges After Head-On Crash That Causes Severe Injuries

A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a head-on collision that caused severe injuries to occupants of the other vehicle.

The Sheriff's Office said Austin Edward Johnson had previously been chased by deputies after he was clocked going 80 mph at 3500 Hixson Pike, but the chase had been suspended prior to the wreck.

The speed limit on Hixson Pike is 35 mph at the wreck location.

Deputies said they discovered the accident at 2600 Hixson Pike after proceeding southbound in the direction Johnson had traveled.

They said Johnson's vehicle had crossed into the northbound lane and struck the other vehicle.

The report does not say how many occupants were in the car that was hit.

It says, "All parties on scene were transported to Erlanger in severe condition."

A deputy said the odor of an alcoholic beverage was detected on Johnson as soon as the patrol door was opened. He said he had consumed a mixed drink and "a couple of beers."

Police found a gun and a small amount of marijuana inside the Johnson vehicle.

Johnson is charged with vehicular assault by intoxication, DUI, felony evading arrest, felony reckless endangerment, failure to exercise due care, failure to maintain lane, driving too fast for conditions, possession of a handgun while under the influence, financial responsibility (no insurance) and possession of marijuana.