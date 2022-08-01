Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

 Monday, August 1, 2022 75.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Monday, August 1, 2022
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. 

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.
You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com. 

August 2, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Calls Police Again About Seeing Person In Her Car In Her Garage; Woman Tries To Pawn Stolen Gun

August 1, 2022

Police Blotter: Man With Flat Tire Can’t Decide If He Wants Police Help; Man And Woman Argue Over $40 Air Conditioner

August 1, 2022

Work Prompts Extended Lane Closures In Both Directions Of I-75; Delayed A Day Due To Inclement Weather


Police were called to Clayton Drive where a woman said she saw someone in her car located in her locked garage. Officers had answered a call the previous night for the same issue. Officers checked ... (click for more)

An officer responded to a broken-down car on I-24 westbound that was pulled off onto the shoulder of the interstate with its hazard light flashing. Dispatch informed police that the complainant ... (click for more)

As part of the project to repair damaged concrete slabs, perform bridge repairs, and install new pavement markings, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews must implement lane closures ... (click for more)



Opinion

Ron Littlefield: I Don't Believe Scurrilous Claims Against Weston Wamp

As a confirmed political independent with friends and close associates from both major parties, I generally enjoy staying out of the political fray these days. However this seems like a good time to speak up. The election of the next Hamilton County Mayor is bigger than party label and more important than a new baseball stadium, it’s about the future of our entire community. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My August Garden

The stifling heat and lack of rain have played havoc with my garden and my lawn but, as August arrives and I go in search of orchids and onions, I’m glad there is an ample supply. It is my habit to begin each month with a stroll, seeking what I can share, and this month’s bounty hardly disappoints. This Thursday you can get in on the fun if you’ll share a few minutes at area ... (click for more)

Sports

Revamped Vols Set To Open Preseason Camp On Monday

It's one of the most exciting times of the year on Rocky Top as the Tennessee Volunteers football team kicks off preseason camp on Monday morning at Haslam Field, marking the official start of the 2022 season for the Big Orange, led by second-year head coach Josh Heupel . On Sunday afternoon, Heupel, along with offensive coordinator Alex Golesh , defensive coordinator Tim ... (click for more)

No Miracle Comebacks As Lookouts Fall, 3-2

Missed opportunities were the hottest topic of the day in the final game of the series between the Chattanooga Lookouts and the Rocket City Trash Pandas Sunday afternoon at AT&T Field. The Trash Pandas actually had more missed chances as they stranded 16 runners on base to just 10 for the Lookouts, but they prevailed by a 3-2 final after taking better advantage of the opportunities ... (click for more)


