Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BURKS, SHAQUILLE MONIQUE

3711 PIROLA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101235

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



DIAZ-MACARIO, ABIGAIL DAVILMAR

UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



FORD, CRISTY ANN

210 RAIL ROAD STREET DAYTON, 373217316

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH



HATCHETT, MARY ELIZABETH

2223 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073614

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HOOD, KEOUSHA LONEIRCE

2513 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE)



HORNER, JOHN K

106 RAVEN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HUDSON, MITCHELL L

6417 FAULTLESS WAY HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



JONES, AISHA ANN MARIA

248 WEST 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JOSEPH, RICKY LAMAR

4513 DRUMMOND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



KARIMIAN, COREY DAVID

8213 IRIS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



LOUGHIN, JAMES MICHAEL

2514 UNION AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



MCCLENDON, KENYNETTA A

2109 EAST 12ST HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

EVADING ARREST

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN



MENDOZA, AMILCAR E

4025 GRAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

VIO.





DRIVERS LICENSE LAWDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMIGUEL, MIATEO ANDRES3505 2ND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAWMITCHELL, TRACY ELLIOT1914 DUNCAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPATTERSON, AMBER MARIE2288 EDGMON FOREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212308Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREED, KELBY JON1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215620Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERIPPLE, ROBERT COREY9131 TYSON DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROGERS, JORDAN MCCAWHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSAYAR, FARIS HAROLD116 CRYSTAL VIEW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARSHARP, HOLLY E5903 CRESTVIEW DR HIXSON, 373433605Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSHERARD, ANTHONY CLARENCE4313 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374091643Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARYSILVA-MEZA, BRYAN JOEL5702 WILDER RD Chattanooga, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORSTOUT, STEVE ALLEN21542 RIVER CANYON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUNSTANCE (VOP)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCETAYLOR, RANDALL DONYA131 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)TRUE, KATIE R210 SEQUOIA RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTURNER, SHAWN2002 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071724Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTVONSCHAAF, AMANDA LEE10224 HAMBY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTWHITE, SHIKIRA MARTINA22 STARVIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1,000WILLIAMS, AMY17324 COUNTY ROAD 34 S SUMMERDALE, 36580Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWILLIAMS, ASSUNTA D727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTWILLIAMS, KENTRELL LAMOUNTHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEWILLIAMS, LAYNE LOGAN111 S. MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWISE, WAYMOND EDWARD2100 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULT