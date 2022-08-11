 Thursday, August 11, 2022 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Thursday, August 11, 2022
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

August 11, 2022

Brooke Pippenger Begins Duties As Town Consultant For The Town Of Lookout Mountain, Tn.

August 11, 2022

August 11, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Brooke Pippenger has begun her duties as the Town Consultant for the Town of Lookout Mountain, Tn. - a role that current Mayor Walker Jones had added to his duties after the retirement of Dwight ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAILEY, MICHAEL JAMAAL 903 Moss St Chattanooga, 374111329 Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DRIVING ON ... (click for more)



Brooke Pippenger has begun her duties as the Town Consultant for the Town of Lookout Mountain, Tn. - a role that current Mayor Walker Jones had added to his duties after the retirement of Dwight Montague in 2018. Prior to accepting the position, Ms. Pippenger worked with the Mother’s Day Out Program at Lookout Mountain Presbyterian Church. She had served as the program director ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Is Chattanooga Running Out Of Ideas?

It seems every time we need an anchor for a new area added to the RiverCity footprint, we move a stadium. Is Chattanooga running out of ideas? The baffling unanimity of the city council on the Lookouts stadium project makes me feel like I’m the only one asking that. The aquarium became the anchor of downtown riverfront development because of the intellectual honesty of an Urban ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Freaks Of College Football

It has been almost 20 years since Bruce Feldman, a marvelous sportswriter for theathletic.com and Fox Sports, came up with the idea of identifying the “Freaks” of college football. Wait, being called a freak is a good thing, a very good thing, on a football team. It means you are so strong or so fast or so “athletic” that your own teammates and coaches stand in awe, be it in the ... (click for more)

UTC Football Fall Practice Preview

Palpable excitement filled the air this past Tuesday evening at Finley Stadium. As players in various states of undress poured out from a pair of school buses and into the locker room, equipment managers and assistant coaches scurried to set up equipment. The hits of Drake, Future, and other rap stars began to play from the stadium’s loudspeakers as players, now uniformly outfitted ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Will Sorely Miss Matthew Butler

Rodney Garner cut through the usual sense of hope and optimism that pervades preseason football practice and hit a sobering note on Monday. After one week, Tennessee’s defensive line coach was missing former Vol tackle Matthew Butler. “I’m going to be honest with you, that’s been a big void,” Garner said. “Matt, I guess we probably took it for granted how valuable he was. I ... (click for more)


