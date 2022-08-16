Deadline Nearing For Candidates For Municipal Offices To Qualify

The Thursday at noon deadline for candidates for local municipal offices to qualify is rapidly approaching.

All elections are for four-year terms.

Several of the municipalities have staggered terms so that some incumbents are not up for election this year.

At Collegedale, Commissioners Ethan White and Phil Garver have not picked up.

Billy Burnette, Morty Lloyd, Ted Rogers and Tonya Sadler have qualified for the two openings.

In East Ridge, former Councilman Denny Manning is challenging Brian Williams for mayor.

The seats held by Jacky Cagle and Mike Chauncey are up for election. Mr. Chauncey is moving on to the County Commission.

Mr. Cagle has qualified as has Jeffrey Ezell and David Tyler. Former School Board Chairman Kenny Smith qualified, but then withdrew his name.

Patricia Cassidy is unopposed for East Ridge Court Clerk. Voters in East Ridge recently decided that this post should remain an elected one instead of being named by the city manager.

Lakesite Commissioners Ken Wilkerson and Michelle Wilson are up for re-election. Both have picked up papers, but not returned them.

In Red Bank, Mayor Hollie Berry in District 1, Edward LeCompte in District 3 and Ruth Jeno at large are up for re-election. Thus far, Mayor Berry is opposed by Dari Owens. Ruth Jeno opted to run for County Commission. Mr. LeCompte is apparently not running again.

Jeff Price and Hayes Wilkinson have qualified in Red Bank at large and Jamie Fairbanks-Harvey and Lawrence Miller in District 3.

Three seats are up for election in Ridgeside - those held by Kirk Walker, Darian Collins and Drue Zaharis. Fred Flint, Katy Ingvalson and Robert Steel have qualified.

Signal Mountain seats up for re-election are those held by Susannah Murdock, Elizabeth Baker and Vicki Anderson. Ms. Baker and Ms. Anderson have qualified. Clay Crumbliss will also be on the ballot.

Two seats are up in Soddy Daisy - those held by Rick Nunley and Robert Cothran. Mr. Nunley has picked up papers, but not qualified. Mark Penney will be on the ballot. Marcus Keith picked up papers on Monday.

Soddy Daisy Commissioner Geno Shipley won election to the County Commission, but he can also complete his term on the Soddy Daisy Commission that runs for two more years.

At Walden, the seat of Alderman Sarah McKenzie is available. Angela Cassidy has qualified. Thomas Gallant III picked up papers on Monday.

