Deadline Nearing For Candidates For Municipal Offices To Qualify

Tuesday, August 16, 2022

The Thursday at noon deadline for candidates for local municipal offices to qualify is rapidly approaching. 

All elections are for four-year terms.

Several of the municipalities have staggered terms so that some incumbents are not up for election this year.

At Collegedale, Commissioners Ethan White and Phil Garver have not picked up.

Billy Burnette, Morty Lloyd, Ted Rogers and Tonya Sadler have qualified for the two openings.

In East Ridge, former Councilman Denny Manning is challenging Brian Williams for mayor.

The seats held by Jacky Cagle and Mike Chauncey are up for election. Mr. Chauncey is moving on to the County Commission.

Mr. Cagle has qualified as has Jeffrey Ezell and David Tyler. Former School Board Chairman Kenny Smith qualified, but then withdrew his name.

Patricia Cassidy is unopposed for East Ridge Court Clerk. Voters in East Ridge recently decided that this post should remain an elected one instead of being named by the city manager.

Lakesite Commissioners Ken Wilkerson and Michelle Wilson are up for re-election. Both have picked up papers, but not returned them.

In Red Bank, Mayor Hollie Berry in District 1, Edward LeCompte in District 3 and Ruth Jeno at large are up for re-election. Thus far, Mayor Berry is opposed by Dari Owens. Ruth Jeno opted to run for County Commission. Mr. LeCompte is apparently not running again.

Jeff Price and Hayes Wilkinson have qualified in Red Bank at large and Jamie Fairbanks-Harvey and Lawrence Miller in District 3.

Three seats are up for election in Ridgeside - those held by Kirk Walker, Darian Collins and Drue Zaharis. Fred Flint, Katy Ingvalson and Robert Steel have qualified.

Signal Mountain seats up for re-election are those held by Susannah Murdock, Elizabeth Baker and Vicki Anderson. Ms. Baker and Ms. Anderson have qualified. Clay Crumbliss will also be on the ballot.

Two seats are up in Soddy Daisy - those held by Rick Nunley and Robert Cothran. Mr. Nunley has picked up papers, but not qualified. Mark Penney will be on the ballot. Marcus Keith picked up papers on Monday.

Soddy Daisy Commissioner Geno Shipley won election to the County Commission, but he can also complete his term on the Soddy Daisy Commission that runs for two more years.

At Walden, the seat of Alderman Sarah McKenzie is available. Angela Cassidy has qualified. Thomas Gallant III picked up papers on Monday.

Collegedale Commission (Ethan White and Phil Garver seats)

Billy Burnette

Morty Lloyd

Ted Rogers

Tonya Sadler

East Ridge Mayor (Mike Williams)

Denny Manning

Mike Williams

East Ridge Council (Jacky Cagle and Mike Chauncey seats)

Jacky Cagle

Jeffrey Ezell

David Tyler

East Ridge City Court Clerk

Patricia Cassidy 

Lakesite Commission (Ken Wilkerson and Michelle Wilson seats)

No one has qualified

Red Bank Council (Hollie Berry District 1, Ruth Jeno at large, Edward LeCompte District 3)

District 1 

Hollie Berry

Dari Owens

At Large

Jeff Price

Hayes Wilkinson

District 3

Jamie Fairbanks-Harvey

Lawrence Miller

Ridgeside Commission (Kirk Walker, Darian Collins, Drue Zaharis seats)

Fred Flint

Katy Ingvalson

Robert Steel

Signal Mountain Commission (Susannah Murdock, Elizabeth Baker and Vicki Anderson seats)

Vicki Anderson

Elizabeth Baker

Clay Crumbliss

Soddy Daisy Commission (Rick Nunley and Robert Cothran seats)

Mark Penney

Walden Alderman (Sarah McKenzie)

Angela Cassidy

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


A woman on W. 38th Street told police her ex-boyfriend was contacting her by phone saying he was coming to her residence in an Uber and was going to kick her door in. The woman was requesting ... (click for more)

The Thursday at noon deadline for candidates for local municipal offices to qualify is rapidly approaching. All elections are for four-year terms. Several of the municipalities have staggered ... (click for more)

A visitor accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Correction facility will now face murder charges following the overdose death of an inmate. Rachal Dollard was taken into ... (click for more)



A woman on W. 38th Street told police her ex-boyfriend was contacting her by phone saying he was coming to her residence in an Uber and was going to kick her door in. The woman was requesting police response to the residence to prevent anything from happening. The ex-boyfriend never arrived at the woman's address during the time police were there. The woman's residence was added ... (click for more)

The Thursday at noon deadline for candidates for local municipal offices to qualify is rapidly approaching. All elections are for four-year terms. Several of the municipalities have staggered terms so that some incumbents are not up for election this year. At Collegedale, Commissioners Ethan White and Phil Garver have not picked up. Billy Burnette, Morty Lloyd, Ted Rogers ... (click for more)

Our Safety Is Gone - And Response

Sad news seeing a person was murdered at the Rosemont Apartment. We lived on Oak Street across the street from the then named Glenwood Apartments from 1953 to 1956. I spent many a day there as there were probably 100 school age kids who lived in the units. In those days, parents simply let their kids roam the neighborhood with no worry for their safety. Now adults can't walk ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Avoid Electric Cars Like The Plague

A Friday article on Chattanoogan.com read in part: “Chattanooga will be home to the nation’s largest electric vehicle ‘living testbed,’ thanks to $9.2 million in funding for a project proposed by the city and scientists at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with municipal, private industry and research partners. Funding will come from a $4.5-million U.S. Department ... (click for more)

Lookouts Lose Third Straight To Montgomery

The Chattanooga Lookouts came home on a high note last Tuesday after winning five of six games on the road at Birmingham. That badly-needed momentum didn’t last long as the Montgomery Biscuits came to town this week and did the same thing, winning five of six and the last three in a row following Sunday’s 9-6 victory at AT&T Field. The Lookouts collected 11 hits and they ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: We Need A Little Good News

Back in 1983, singer Anne Murray released a song entitled, "A Little Good News." The song basically told us there was nothing but bad news being reported each day, and people were getting tired of hearing the same old horrific stories about fires, shootings, weather tragedies and much more. She sang, " Just once how I'd like to see the headline say.....Not much to print today....can't ... (click for more)


