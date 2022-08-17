 Wednesday, August 17, 2022 83.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

County Commission Turns Thumbs Down On Large Apartment Complex On Hickory Valley Road At Highway 58

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

The County Commission on Wednesday voted unanimously to deny a rezoning request to allow what would have been one of the largest apartment complexes planned in Hamilton County.

The project had run into stiff opposition from neighbors, and another large crowd was at the commission meeting.

Commissioner Steve Highlander, who heads the commission zoning panel and who is the commissioner for the district where the units were planned, made a quick motion to deny. Then there was a vote without further discussion.  

Another large group attended a County Commission agenda session last Wednesday to air concerns mainly about added traffic.

At that meeting, Mike Price, representing developer Trey Moss, said the site near Highway 58 has 53 acres and will be heavily buffered from neighbors. He said there would be 13 dwelling units per acre, which he said is much lower than some projects.

Mr. Price agreed that traffic is a concern. He said the developer will add turn lanes at Hickory Valley Road and at Highway 58.

A draft of a traffic study has been forwarded to county officials, and it includes 160 nearby townhomes that are already approved by the City Council and in the works.

Lynn Buckston said the project "is too big," especially coupled with the 160 townhomes using the same intersection.

She said 866 people have signed on to a petition asking that the rezoning be denied.

Ted Padgett, a new resident to the county, said an issue is a natural gas pipeline that goes through the property. Mr. Price said the gas company has not raised objections to the development plan. He said, "We deal with gas easements all the time."

Jerri Underwood said, "This project is way too large. We're not ready for this. There are many unanswered questions."

Residents said Hickory Valley Road is two lanes with no sidewalks and no shoulders. 

Commissioner Katherlyn Geter said she formerly lived at Hickory Valley Road and was familiar with the traffic issues. She recommended seeing how the townhomes work out first before adding the second project.

Commissioner Highlander said at the agenda meeting, "I have driven this road many times and it is dangerous."

He said he would not have a problem if some 150 single-family homes were going in, but does have an issue with all the apartments.

 


August 17, 2022

Juvenile Arrested For Making Shooting Threat At Ooltewah High School

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy assigned to Ooltewah High School on Wednesday was made aware of a shooting threat written on a bathroom stall wall. The threat was written in red marker with a school shooting threat dated for Friday. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s SRD immediately began investigating the threat. After reviewing camera footage from ... (click for more)

D'Avonte Wofford Charged In Incident In Which Woman Was Killed In The Brainerd Tunnel

D'Avonte Wofford has been charged in the incident in the Brainerd Tunnel in which a woman was killed. Wofford is wanted by the Chattanooga Police department in connection with the death of Tekeia Clay. Ms. Clay subsequently died as a result of injuries sustained in a vehicle accident in the tunnel on June 28. Wofford is currently listed on TBI's Most Wanted. He was indicted ... (click for more)

Opinion

Our Safety Is Gone - And Response

Sad news seeing a person was murdered at the Rosemont Apartment. We lived on Oak Street across the street from the then named Glenwood Apartments from 1953 to 1956. I spent many a day there as there were probably 100 school age kids who lived in the units. In those days, parents simply let their kids roam the neighborhood with no worry for their safety. Now adults can't walk ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Avoid Electric Cars Like The Plague

A Friday article on Chattanoogan.com read in part: “Chattanooga will be home to the nation’s largest electric vehicle ‘living testbed,’ thanks to $9.2 million in funding for a project proposed by the city and scientists at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with municipal, private industry and research partners. Funding will come from a $4.5-million U.S. Department ... (click for more)

Sports

Bradley's Rhyne Howard Is 2022 WNBA Rookie Of The Year

One minute she is leading the Kentucky women’s basketball team to a historic Southeastern Conference Tournament title and the next she is being crowned the 2022 Associated Press WNBA Rookie of the Year. Rhyne Howard, the Atlanta Dream’s 2022 WNBA No. 1 Draft Pick, has been selected as the league’s rookie of the month for four straight months – May through August – en route ... (click for more)

James Boofer: Big Orange Comeback?

Well, it’s that time of year again and if you were born and raised somewhere below the Mason-Dixon line you know exactly what I mean. There’s no better time of year for a sports fan than the beginning of the football season and if your team happens to play in the Southeastern Conference, it’s even better. This time of year is a great time to dream big. Your favorite team has ... (click for more)


