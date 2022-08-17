Juvenile Arrested For Making Shooting Threat At Ooltewah High School

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy assigned to Ooltewah High School on Wednesday was made aware of a shooting threat written on a bathroom stall wall. The threat was written in red marker with a school shooting threat dated for Friday.





The red marker was also located in the possession of the suspect. The Hamilton County Sheriff's SRD immediately began investigating the threat. After reviewing camera footage from the hallway and interviewing students, the juvenile suspect confessed to the SRD to writing the threat on the wall. The red marker was also located in the possession of the suspect.





The suspect will be facing charges for interference with government operations (for the school shooting threat), and vandalism.