 Thursday, August 18, 2022 68.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


4 Proposed Amendments To The Tennessee Constitution Will Be On The Nov. 8 Ballot

Thursday, August 18, 2022

Tennessee voters can cast a ballot for or against four proposed amendments to the Tennessee constitution on the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election ballot.

"Tennessee voters need to be aware of the proposed Constitutional amendments on the ballot," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "Voters can view the exact ballot language on our website in order to be prepared to make informed voting decisions."

On the ballot, voters will see the candidates for governor, followed by the four proposed amendments, the United States House of Representatives and the county's remaining offices on the general election ballot.

Proposed Constitutional amendments are presented as yes or no questions. A yes vote is a vote to amend the Constitution and adopt the proposed language in the amendment. A no vote is a vote not to amend the Constitution and keep the current language in the Constitution unchanged.

Two things must happen for an amendment to pass and become part of the Constitution. The first is the amendment must get more yes votes than no votes. The second is that the number of yes votes must be a majority of the total votes in the gubernatorial election. This longstanding process Tennessee uses to determine the result for proposed Constitutional amendments was confirmed by a court decision following the 2014 general election.

To determine the number of votes needed to adopt a proposed Constitutional amendment, votes for all candidates for governor are added together and then divided by two. If there are more yes votes than no votes on the proposed amendment and the number of yes votes exceeds 50% +1 of the total votes for governor, the amendment passes and becomes part of the Constitution. The Constitutional amendment fails if the number of yes votes does not meet or exceed the threshold, or if there are more no votes than yes votes.

The four proposed amendments were approved to appear on the Nov. 8 ballot by the 111th and 112th General Assemblies.

The four proposed amendments to the Tennessee Constitution on the Nov. 8 ballot:

1. An amendment to Article XI, of the Constitution of Tennessee, relative to the right to work

2. An amendment to Article II and Article III of the Constitution of Tennessee, relative to the exercise of the powers and duties of the Governor during disability.

3. An amendment to Article I, Section 33 of the Constitution of Tennessee, to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude.

4. An amendment to Article IX, of the Constitution of Tennessee, relative to disqualifications.

To see the exact language that will appear on the ballot, which will include a summary of each amendment written by the Tennessee Attorney General's office, visit sos.tn.gov/amendments.

For the latest information about the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election, follow the Secretary of State's social media channels Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.

For more information about the proposed Constitutional amendments, visit sos.tn.gov/amendments or call the Division of Elections at 1-877-850-4959.


August 18, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Her Ex Busted Her Windshield; 2 Ladies Get $433 Worth Of Service Done On Their Nails And Skip Out On Paying

August 18, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

August 18, 2022

4 Proposed Amendments To The Tennessee Constitution Will Be On The Nov. 8 Ballot


A woman on N. Natchez Road told police she found her 2022 Hyundai Accent windshield damaged. She said that at around midnight someone came to her apartment, destroyed the windshield, and fled ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Tennessee voters can cast a ballot for or against four proposed amendments to the Tennessee constitution on the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election ballot. "Tennessee voters need to ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Her Ex Busted Her Windshield; 2 Ladies Get $433 Worth Of Service Done On Their Nails And Skip Out On Paying

A woman on N. Natchez Road told police she found her 2022 Hyundai Accent windshield damaged. She said that at around midnight someone came to her apartment, destroyed the windshield, and fled without being seen. She believes it was her ex-boyfriend, since he has destroyed her property before. Police talked to both neighbors who live directly in front of where her car was parked ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Our Safety Is Gone - And Response

Sad news seeing a person was murdered at the Rosemont Apartment. We lived on Oak Street across the street from the then named Glenwood Apartments from 1953 to 1956. I spent many a day there as there were probably 100 school age kids who lived in the units. In those days, parents simply let their kids roam the neighborhood with no worry for their safety. Now adults can't walk ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Harpeth Hall Struggles With The ‘Woke’

The Harpeth Hall School in Nashville has long been regarded as one of the top all-girls prep schools in the South. Her alumnae are fiercely loyal, her students are proud, and her traditions legend. But suddenly the “progressives” have bared their souls and – of all things in this day and age -- invited boys who think they are girls to apply to the hallowed private school. It ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Volleyball Loses Exhibition 3-2 To Visiting Kennesaw State

The Chattanooga indoor volleyball team opened its 2022 preseason slate with an exhibition against Kennesaw State inside Maclellan Gym on Wednesday night. The Mocs fell in a five-setter, 3-2 (23-25, 25-17, 25-20, 22-25, 15-7). Chloe Bryan led the Blue and Gold with 10 kills, while newcomer Halle Olson posted eight kills and nine digs. Defensively, Makenzie Jordan led the match ... (click for more)

Bradley's Rhyne Howard Is 2022 WNBA Rookie Of The Year

One minute she is leading the Kentucky women’s basketball team to a historic Southeastern Conference Tournament title and the next she is being crowned the 2022 Associated Press WNBA Rookie of the Year. Rhyne Howard, the Atlanta Dream’s 2022 WNBA No. 1 Draft Pick, has been selected as the league’s rookie of the month for four straight months – May through August – en route ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors