Beer Board Reaches Settlement With Blue Light Bar; City Council To Hear Plea By Wrecker Operators For Rate Increase

Friday, August 19, 2022 - by Gail Perry

 At the Aug. 4 meeting, the Beer Board was presented with a proposed settlement agreement between the city of Chattanooga and the Blue Light bar on Station Street which was appealing the loss of their beer license for multiple violations. The agreement was rejected by the beer board, which sent the matter back to the court. On Thursday, the attorney for the Blue Light requested amendments from the beer board that would make a settlement possible. Without a compromise, the case is scheduled for trial on Aug.

31 and Sept. 1.

 

Additions to the  original terms of the negotiated agreement were made by the board, which includes increasing the time for holding all previous violations from eight months to one year. If there are any violations during those 12 months, all previous violations would be reactivated and taken back through the beer board or Chancery Court. A new, more comprehensive security plan would be created by the Chattanooga Police represented by Beer Inspector Sgt. Jason Wood in conjunction with owners of the bar.

 

Another condition is that no operations from the business can take place outside the area of the railings around the bar. The beer board is also requiring that all managers and all staff must attend the city’s training in beer sales. Even if the employees are certified by the state of Tennessee, it was noted that they also need to know the local city’s ordinances.

 

Additionally, The Blue Light would have to pay a fine of $1,000, the maximum that the board is allowed to issue. If any additional violations occur, they would not be included in the settlement.

 

Board member Ron Smith said even with those changes added to the original mediation, it is merely just a slap on the hand. He said the penalties are still too light. Board member Vince Butler said he feared that if the board did not attempt to compromise, that Judge Jeff Atherton might completely dismiss the case and then the Blue Light would face no consequence.

 

The motion to approve the amended recommendations to take a settlement offer to the Blue Light passed with four votes in favor and Board Member Tara Viland abstaining.

 

Mark Shackleford, owner of Shackleford Towing and Recovery is the spokesman for the towing industry in Chattanooga in its attempt to update the rules that regulate towing companies. One item that needs to be addressed immediately involves the prices that tow trucks are allowed to charge, he said.

 

The beer board recognizes the need to increase the rates since they have not changed for years, even as all the related expenses for the towing companies have gone up. However, it is the Chattanooga City Council, not the Beer Board, that is the body which must make the change. Yet in the recent past, Mr. Shackleford has been referred back to the Chattanooga Beer Board for help.

 

In the last several weeks, he said he was finally successful in setting up a meeting with Councilwoman Raquetta Dotley, Beer Inspector Wood and Wrecker Inspector Officer Phillip Moser. This group has scheduled a public meeting on Sept. 6 for a discussion with the Chattanooga City Council. Members of the Beer Board were also invited to attend.

 

 

 

 


A woman at the Chickamauga (TN) Post Office at 7610 E. Brainerd Road told police someone has been stealing money from their business account. The theft began in June and up to $1 million has ... (click for more)

Marie Mott, a candidate in the Sept. 15 City Council District 8 runoff election, has raised a number of questions relating to 10 city police officers who were taken off enforcement duties due ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Nearly $1 Million Stolen From Business Account; Tenant Becomes Angry When Given 3-Day Lease Termination

A woman at the Chickamauga (TN) Post Office at 7610 E. Brainerd Road told police someone has been stealing money from their business account. The theft began in June and up to $1 million has been stolen from their account. She said they haven't closed the account, but they do monitor their transactions more thoroughly. * * * The president of Brainerd Lumber Company at 4401 ... (click for more)

City Council Runoff Candidate Marie Mott Raises Questions About Officers Who Were Taken Off Enforcement Duties

Marie Mott, a candidate in the Sept. 15 City Council District 8 runoff election, has raised a number of questions relating to 10 city police officers who were taken off enforcement duties due to alleged unreliability. Ms. Mott said, "To solve a problem, you must first have the courage to acknowledge there is one and identify its root cause/s. The last few days have proven ... (click for more)

Opinion

Volkswagen’s Woke Agenda Demeans Women And Community - And Response (2)

Noticing Roy’s Opinion Piece on Hapeth Hall “Girls School” this morning, it is worth noting that we are having our own battle with “woke” here in Chattanooga in a place least expected and for a reason that makes no sense. This weekend the Volkswagen plant is purporting to celebrate and highlight the accomplishments of women at Volkswagen. At this annual event at their plant in ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Harpeth Hall Struggles With The ‘Woke’

The Harpeth Hall School in Nashville has long been regarded as one of the top all-girls prep schools in the South. Her alumnae are fiercely loyal, her students are proud, and her traditions legend. But suddenly the “progressives” have bared their souls and – of all things in this day and age -- invited boys who think they are girls to apply to the hallowed private school. It ... (click for more)

Sports

Soccer Mocs Fall At UAB, 1-0

In a defensive battle in Birmingham, the Mocs fell 1-0 to UAB in the season-opener for both teams at PNC Field. The difference in the match came down to a penalty kick in the second half. “Tough opening match,” Mocs head coach Gavin McKinney said. “UAB are a good side and they caused us some issues. That said, we have a committed group who will learn from the experience and ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: A Fine Line Surrounds NIL Deals

The NCAA has asked its 1100 member schools for help in regulating investigations involving NIL deals. Since the NCAA hasn't been doing a good job investigating its prior violations, it definitely needs help as schools cross the line to get an advantage over their rivals. As Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin said, "They just legalized cheating." As coaches around the country build ... (click for more)


