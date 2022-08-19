Beer Board Reaches Settlement With Blue Light Bar; City Council To Hear Plea By Wrecker Operators For Rate Increase

At the Aug. 4 meeting, the Beer Board was presented with a proposed settlement agreement between the city of Chattanooga and the Blue Light bar on Station Street which was appealing the loss of their beer license for multiple violations. The agreement was rejected by the beer board, which sent the matter back to the court. On Thursday, the attorney for the Blue Light requested amendments from the beer board that would make a settlement possible. Without a compromise, the case is scheduled for trial on Aug.

31 and Sept. 1.

Additions to the original terms of the negotiated agreement were made by the board, which includes increasing the time for holding all previous violations from eight months to one year. If there are any violations during those 12 months, all previous violations would be reactivated and taken back through the beer board or Chancery Court. A new, more comprehensive security plan would be created by the Chattanooga Police represented by Beer Inspector Sgt. Jason Wood in conjunction with owners of the bar.

Another condition is that no operations from the business can take place outside the area of the railings around the bar. The beer board is also requiring that all managers and all staff must attend the city’s training in beer sales. Even if the employees are certified by the state of Tennessee, it was noted that they also need to know the local city’s ordinances.

Additionally, The Blue Light would have to pay a fine of $1,000, the maximum that the board is allowed to issue. If any additional violations occur, they would not be included in the settlement.

Board member Ron Smith said even with those changes added to the original mediation, it is merely just a slap on the hand. He said the penalties are still too light. Board member Vince Butler said he feared that if the board did not attempt to compromise, that Judge Jeff Atherton might completely dismiss the case and then the Blue Light would face no consequence.

The motion to approve the amended recommendations to take a settlement offer to the Blue Light passed with four votes in favor and Board Member Tara Viland abstaining.

Mark Shackleford, owner of Shackleford Towing and Recovery is the spokesman for the towing industry in Chattanooga in its attempt to update the rules that regulate towing companies. One item that needs to be addressed immediately involves the prices that tow trucks are allowed to charge, he said.

The beer board recognizes the need to increase the rates since they have not changed for years, even as all the related expenses for the towing companies have gone up. However, it is the Chattanooga City Council, not the Beer Board, that is the body which must make the change. Yet in the recent past, Mr. Shackleford has been referred back to the Chattanooga Beer Board for help.

In the last several weeks, he said he was finally successful in setting up a meeting with Councilwoman Raquetta Dotley, Beer Inspector Wood and Wrecker Inspector Officer Phillip Moser. This group has scheduled a public meeting on Sept. 6 for a discussion with the Chattanooga City Council. Members of the Beer Board were also invited to attend.