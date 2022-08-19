 Saturday, August 20, 2022 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Catoosa County Board Of Commissioners Adopt 2023 Balanced Budget That Includes 7% Property Tax Increase

Friday, August 19, 2022

The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners adopt their Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 budget that is balanced and reflects a millage rate of 7.348 mills, an increase of 1.53 mills over the 2022 calculated rollback rate of 5.818. The Board also ratified the Catoosa County Public Schools’ Board of Education approved millage rate of 15.04 mills, resulting in a total  county millage rate of 22.388 mills, or a net seven percent increase.

 

Officials said the rate was decided "after careful review and consideration of public feedback."

 

The calculated FY 2023 net Catoosa County property tax for a homestead exempt residential property with a fair market value of $175,000 is $1,522.38.

This increase amounts to an additional $99.55 over FY 2022, or $8.30 per month more than what property owners paid in 2022.

 

The county’s general government portion of a property owner's tax bill does not include city taxes for residents of Ringgold or Fort Oglethorpe. 

 

Catoosa County Commission Chairman Larry C. Black said, “I want to thank our citizens for their feedback and our county government staff for their long hours and hard work to identify cost savings and ways to maintain essential county services. Like our neighbors, we face the same challenges from record inflation as well as a very competitive labor market. The last thing we want to do is raise taxes, but we believe this budget reflects our best effort to minimize the impact of today’s economic challenges.”

 

Officials said the FY 2023 budget of $36,508,921 "supports mission critical public safety operations, essential government, and community services."

 

The budget is available online at https://www.catoosa.com/departments/view-all-departments/finance.

 

###


