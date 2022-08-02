August 2, 2022
Police were called to Clayton Drive where a woman said she saw someone in her car located in her locked garage. Officers had answered a call the previous night for the same issue. Officers checked ... (click for more)
Frank Hollis Caldwell lived for a number of years at Cameron Hill before he became one of the first permanent residents of Lookout Mountain.
Caldwell was born at Cuthbert, Ga., son of the ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Police were called to Clayton Drive where a woman said she saw someone in her car located in her locked garage. Officers had answered a call the previous night for the same issue. Officers checked the area and didn’t find anyone.
* * *
A man told police he had lost his phone sometime last night and tracked it that afternoon to Duncan Avenue. He and his friends had searched ... (click for more)
Frank Hollis Caldwell lived for a number of years at Cameron Hill before he became one of the first permanent residents of Lookout Mountain.
Caldwell was born at Cuthbert, Ga., son of the Rev. John Hollis Caldwell, who was from Spartanburg, S.C. F. H. Caldwell was born in 1853, and he left school when he was 16. He arrived in Chattanooga in 1869, left for a short time to work ... (click for more)
At one of the early county mayoral debates Weston Wamp asked the other two candidates to pledge that their respective campaigns would be void of personal attacks. Matt Hullander and Sabrena Smedley made the pledge – and kept their word.
In a campaign meeting a month before early voting, Matt was being pressured to go negative to assure a victory. Matt said he had promised ... (click for more)
I am a Presbyterian by faith but in the years I have grown to adore different church services, I have found almost all of them focus on the same cross and the same Savior. This is one reason I hold little regard for different denominations when compared to who I worship; I can appreciate “the entire body of Christ” rather than the tribes.
It is with such whimsey I love listening ... (click for more)
Four Chattanooga Mocs feature prominently in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America squad. Returning Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year Devonnsha Maxwell and McClendon Curtis are on the first, while Ailym Ford and Ty Boeck come in on the third squad.
Maxwell was a first team pick a year. Curtis is following the same track his fellow guard Cole Strange took ... (click for more)
It's one of the most exciting times of the year on Rocky Top as the Tennessee Volunteers football team kicks off preseason camp on Monday morning at Haslam Field, marking the official start of the 2022 season for the Big Orange, led by second-year head coach Josh Heupel .
On Sunday afternoon, Heupel, along with offensive coordinator Alex Golesh , defensive coordinator Tim ... (click for more)