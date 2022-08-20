 Saturday, August 20, 2022 74.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Police Union Attorney Says Officers "Losing Confidence" In New Police Chief; 3 More Officers Sent Off The Streets

Saturday, August 20, 2022

An attorney for the Fraternal Order of Police said officers are "losing confidence" in new Police Chief Celeste Murphy.

Attorney Janie Varnell said Chief Murphy had taken three more officers off the street.  She said they had not had any infractions in over 10 years.

She said the chief took each officer's gun and badge from them, but there was such an outcry that she gave them back.

Chief Murphy earlier took 10 other officers off enforcement duties, saying they had had some issues in the past that might make their testimony unreliable.

Attorney Varnell said none of the officers who have been sent to desk jobs were allowed a hearing, and she said their due process rights were violated.

Attorney Varnell said, "On Aug. 19th, Chief Murphy and her Executive Staff relieved three additional officers of duty, and reassigned them to a non-enforcement role. This reassignment constitutes further discipline for internal matters which occurred more than 10 years ago. These officers have been serving this community following the discipline rendered for over a decade without any issues. They have done so with respect and dignity to the citizens of this City. The discipline handed out by Chief Murphy and her Executive Staff requires due process as afforded by law, and Chief Murphy blatantly disregarded and continues to disregard this.

"Contrary to Chief Murphy’s claim that these officers have not been demoted or punished, she is choosing to punish these officers a second time. By doing so, Chief Murphy has emphatically deemed the discipline rendered by past administrations, done with the full support of the City Attorney, and members of Chief Murphy’s own command staff, as insufficient and has acted of her own volition to administer what she alone deems appropriate.

"Chief Murphy has acted unilaterally and without meaningful engagement from the City Attorney or the Mayor’s Office.

"The US Attorney’s Office and incoming State District Attorney have a full understanding of Giglio and Brady issues. The assertion that these officers will never be able to testify in court again is false. In fact, Chief Murphy has used the USAO as a scapegoat for her improper discipline of these officers.

"It has become abundantly clear that Chief Murphy failed to consider the consequences of these actions. For instance, she took each officer's badge and gun, yet after vocal opposition to that, she has now ordered those guns and badges to be returned to these officers.

"Our members continue to lose confidence in Chief Murphy's ability to lead this Department. However, the men and women who provide basic frontline services to this City and its residents will not be impeded. They will continue to respond to every need and emergency situation with all the fervor and determination the oath demands. 

"The Fraternal Order of Police and their attorneys at Davis & Hoss, P.C. are committed to holding this Administration accountable for the blatant violations of these officers’ due process rights."


August 21, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Reports Car Stolen, But Just Forgot Where She Parked; Woman Staying In Abandoned House Has Medicine Stolen

August 21, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 20, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Bangs On Door Where Boyfriend Is With Another Woman; Woman Wires Scammer $40,000


A woman at Walmart at 490 Greenway View Dr. told police her rental car had been stolen. She arrived at Walmart at 6:50 p.m.,parked the car in the parking lot, and walked out of Walmart at 7:39

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDREWS, SUSAN LYNN 3329 CREST STONE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 47 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DOMESTIC

An officer responded to a disorder on Winter Lane. A woman said she was at the residence knocking on the door, as she believed her boyfriend was there with another woman. The officer spoke with



Opinion

Volkswagen’s Woke Agenda Demeans Women And Community - And Response (4)

Noticing Roy's Opinion Piece on Hapeth Hall "Girls School" this morning, it is worth noting that we are having our own battle with "woke" here in Chattanooga in a place least expected and for a reason that makes no sense. This weekend the Volkswagen plant is purporting to celebrate and highlight the accomplishments of women at Volkswagen. At this annual event at their plant in

Roy Exum: Harpeth Hall Reeling

I like to think our private schools in Chattanooga are smarter than to run face-first into a profound hornet's nest like Nashville's prestigious Harpeth Hall has just done. Last week the "woke" thinkers at the all-girls school let it slip the school would consider accepting "any student who identifies as a girl" due to a just-passed "Gender Diversity Philosophy." Ever since, the

Sports

Red Wolves Earn 2-1 Home Win Over South Georgia Tormenta

The Red Wolves were back in action on Saturday night as they welcomed South Georgia Tormenta FC to CHI Memorial Stadium. The Red Wolves were put on the back foot in the 8th minute as the visitors opened the scoring. Tormenta broke in numbers with Adrian Billhardt playing the ball across the box for Kingsford Adjei whocut in on his right foot and fired into the near post to

Mocs Soccer Hosts Eastern Kentucky Sunday

The Chattanooga women's soccer team will open play at home this Sunday against Eastern Kentucky. Both teams fell in their openers on Thursday and will be looking to put a tally in the win column. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at the UTC Sports Complex. Follow the action online at GoMocs.com. Live Stats and Streaming Video on ESPN+ are available on the schedule page. Admission


