Police Union Attorney Says Officers "Losing Confidence" In New Police Chief; 3 More Officers Sent Off The Streets

An attorney for the Fraternal Order of Police said officers are "losing confidence" in new Police Chief Celeste Murphy.

Attorney Janie Varnell said Chief Murphy had taken three more officers off the street. She said they had not had any infractions in over 10 years.

She said the chief took each officer's gun and badge from them, but there was such an outcry that she gave them back.

Chief Murphy earlier took 10 other officers off enforcement duties, saying they had had some issues in the past that might make their testimony unreliable.

Attorney Varnell said none of the officers who have been sent to desk jobs were allowed a hearing, and she said their due process rights were violated.

Attorney Varnell said, "On Aug. 19th, Chief Murphy and her Executive Staff relieved three additional officers of duty, and reassigned them to a non-enforcement role. This reassignment constitutes further discipline for internal matters which occurred more than 10 years ago. These officers have been serving this community following the discipline rendered for over a decade without any issues. They have done so with respect and dignity to the citizens of this City. The discipline handed out by Chief Murphy and her Executive Staff requires due process as afforded by law, and Chief Murphy blatantly disregarded and continues to disregard this.



"Contrary to Chief Murphy’s claim that these officers have not been demoted or punished, she is choosing to punish these officers a second time. By doing so, Chief Murphy has emphatically deemed the discipline rendered by past administrations, done with the full support of the City Attorney, and members of Chief Murphy’s own command staff, as insufficient and has acted of her own volition to administer what she alone deems appropriate.



"Chief Murphy has acted unilaterally and without meaningful engagement from the City Attorney or the Mayor’s Office.



"The US Attorney’s Office and incoming State District Attorney have a full understanding of Giglio and Brady issues. The assertion that these officers will never be able to testify in court again is false. In fact, Chief Murphy has used the USAO as a scapegoat for her improper discipline of these officers.



"It has become abundantly clear that Chief Murphy failed to consider the consequences of these actions. For instance, she took each officer's badge and gun, yet after vocal opposition to that, she has now ordered those guns and badges to be returned to these officers.



"Our members continue to lose confidence in Chief Murphy's ability to lead this Department. However, the men and women who provide basic frontline services to this City and its residents will not be impeded. They will continue to respond to every need and emergency situation with all the fervor and determination the oath demands.



"The Fraternal Order of Police and their attorneys at Davis & Hoss, P.C. are committed to holding this Administration accountable for the blatant violations of these officers’ due process rights."