TN AFL-CIO Announces Labor-Endorsed Candidates For General Election

Following a joint meeting of its Executive Board and Committee on Political Education held last week, the Tennessee AFL-CIO Labor Council is announcing its updated list of endorsed candidates ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election.
"We congratulate all of our previously-endorsed candidates on their victories earlier this month and welcome the newest additions to our list of labor-supporters whose voices are badly needed at the State Capitol,” said TN AFL-CIO President Billy Dycus. "Tennesseans are tired of being represented by wealthy politicians who couldn't care less about their needs and are hungry for new leadership. Working families now have many important decisions to make this fall. Whether it's electing candidates who will best represent our interests at all levels of government or keeping Tennessee's harmful "Right to Work" law out of the state constitution by voting against Amendment 1, our members are ready to send a clear message to corporate special interest groups and big business: keep your misguided agenda out of our state."
Governor: Dr. Jason B. Martin
U.S. House of Representatives, District 2: Mark Harmon
U.S. House of Representatives, District 5: Heidi Campbell
U.S. House of Representatives, District 7: Odessa Kelly
U.S. House of Representatives, District 9: Steve Cohen
State Senate, District 3: Kate Craig
State Senate, District 9: Sara Thompson
State Senate, District 13: Kelly Northcutt
State Senate, District 19: Charlane Oliver
State Senate, District 21: Jeff Yarbro
State Senate, District 29: Raumesh Akbari
State Senate, District 31: Ruby Powell-Dennis
State Senate, District 33: London Lamar
State House of Representatives, District 15: Sam McKenzie
State House of Representatives, District 25: Anne Ferrell Quillen
State House of Representatives, District 28: Yusuf Hakeem
State House of Representatives, District 41: John Mark Windle
State House of Representatives, District 43: Cheryl Womack Uselton
State House of Representatives, District 48: Matt Ferry
State House of Representatives, District 50: Bo Mitchell
State House of Representatives, District 51: Bill Beck
State House of Representatives, District 52: Justin Jones
State House of Representatives, District 53: Jason Powell
State House of Representatives, District 54: Vincent Dixie
State House of Representatives, District 55: John Ray Clemmons
State House of Representatives, District 56: Bob Freeman
State House of Representatives, District 58: Harold Love, Jr.
State House of Representatives, District 59: Caleb Hemmer
State House of Representatives, District 60: Darren Jernigan
State House of Representatives, District 67: Ronnie Glynn
State House of Representatives, District 80: Johnny Shaw
State House of Representatives, District 84: Joe Towns, Jr.
State House of Representatives, District 85: Jesse Chism
State House of Representatives, District 86: Barbara Cooper
State House of Representatives, District 87: Karen Camper
State House of Representatives, District 88: Larry Miller
State House of Representatives, District 90: Gloria Johnson
State House of Representatives, District 91: Torrey Harris
State House of Representatives, District 93: G.A. Hardaway
State House of Representatives, District 96: Dwayne Thompson
State House of Representatives. District 98: Antonio Parkinson
Proposed Constitutional Amendments
Amendment 1: Oppose
Amendment 2: Oppose
Amendment 3: Support
Amendment 4: Support