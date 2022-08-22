 Monday, August 22, 2022 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

TN AFL-CIO Announces Labor-Endorsed Candidates For General Election

Monday, August 22, 2022

Following a joint meeting of its Executive Board and Committee on Political Education held last week, the Tennessee AFL-CIO Labor Council is announcing its updated list of endorsed candidates ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election. 

"We congratulate all of our previously-endorsed candidates on their victories earlier this month and welcome the newest additions to our list of labor-supporters whose voices are badly needed at the State Capitol,” said TN AFL-CIO President Billy Dycus. "Tennesseans are tired of being represented by wealthy politicians who couldn't care less about their needs and are hungry for new leadership. Working families now have many important decisions to make this fall. Whether it's electing candidates who will best represent our interests at all levels of government or keeping Tennessee's harmful "Right to Work" law out of the state constitution by voting against Amendment 1, our members are ready to send a clear message to corporate special interest groups and big business: keep your misguided agenda out of our state." 

Governor: Dr. Jason B. Martin

U.S. House of Representatives, District 2: Mark Harmon
U.S. House of Representatives, District 5: Heidi Campbell
U.S. House of Representatives, District 7: Odessa Kelly
U.S. House of Representatives, District 9: Steve Cohen

State Senate, District 3: Kate Craig
State Senate, District 9: Sara Thompson
State Senate, District 13: Kelly Northcutt
State Senate, District 19: Charlane Oliver
State Senate, District 21: Jeff Yarbro
State Senate, District 29: Raumesh Akbari
State Senate, District 31: Ruby Powell-Dennis
State Senate, District 33: London Lamar

State House of Representatives, District 15: Sam McKenzie
State House of Representatives, District 25: Anne Ferrell Quillen
State House of Representatives, District 28: Yusuf Hakeem
State House of Representatives, District 41: John Mark Windle
State House of Representatives, District 43: Cheryl Womack Uselton
State House of Representatives, District 48: Matt Ferry
State House of Representatives, District 50: Bo Mitchell
State House of Representatives, District 51: Bill Beck
State House of Representatives, District 52: Justin Jones
State House of Representatives, District 53: Jason Powell
State House of Representatives, District 54: Vincent Dixie
State House of Representatives, District 55: John Ray Clemmons
State House of Representatives, District 56: Bob Freeman
State House of Representatives, District 58: Harold Love, Jr.
State House of Representatives, District 59: Caleb Hemmer
State House of Representatives, District 60: Darren Jernigan
State House of Representatives, District 67: Ronnie Glynn
State House of Representatives, District 80: Johnny Shaw
State House of Representatives, District 84: Joe Towns, Jr.
State House of Representatives, District 85: Jesse Chism
State House of Representatives, District 86: Barbara Cooper
State House of Representatives, District 87: Karen Camper
State House of Representatives, District 88: Larry Miller
State House of Representatives, District 90: Gloria Johnson
State House of Representatives, District 91: Torrey Harris
State House of Representatives, District 93: G.A. Hardaway
State House of Representatives, District 96: Dwayne Thompson
State House of Representatives. District 98: Antonio Parkinson

Proposed Constitutional Amendments
Amendment 1: Oppose 
Amendment 2: Oppose 
Amendment 3: Support
Amendment 4: Support


August 22, 2022

Police Blotter: Lady Says Someone Put Green Paint On Her Walls And Mopped Her Floor; Woman Doesn’t Pay Movers When They Break Her TV, But They Take $250

A woman at Gateway Towers, 1100 Gateway Ave., told police someone put "green" paint on her walls and mopped her floor. She spoke to management about the matter but nothing has been done. Police didn’t see any green paint but the floors appeared to be clean. Due to the woman’s age, 86, police asked a series of questions which she was able to answer successfully. Police contacted ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Named A 2022 ‘Digital Inclusion Trailblazer’

Chattanooga and Hamilton County were named a 2022 Digital Inclusion Trailblazer Monday by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance. This is the third time the community has been recognized for its leadership in digital literacy and equity. To earn the title, municipalities have to meet a minimum of three criteria to qualify for nomination. Chattanooga-Hamilton County met all six ... (click for more)

Opinion

Save Alpine Crest Elementary School From The Chopping Block

Red Bank, with its over 12,000 residents, has but one elementary school in the city limits. But that school, Alpine Crest Elementary School, is said to be a target for closure by the Hamilton County Department of Education. This school is the definition of a “neighborhood school.” Its campus at the end of Stagg Road is one of the most beautiful elementary schools in the county. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Allow No Compromise On Soring

For many years a scurrilous faction of the Tennessee Walking Horse industry has tortured and maimed these majestic animals. They use chemical irritants to sore the hooves and forelegs of these horses in order to achieve what’s known as the ‘Big Lick,’ a gruesome and unnatural prance some twisted trainers and owners adore. The Humane Society has valiantly fought the evil side ... (click for more)

Sports

Soccer Mocs Lose 2-1 To Visiting Eastern Kentucky

Senior captain Maggie Shaw pushed a header into the goal in the second half to cut the Eastern Kentucky lead in the second half, but it wasn’t enough for the Chattanooga Mocs who fell 2-1 in non-conference women’s soccer action Sunday afternoon at the UTC Sports Complex. “The result, obviously, wasn’t what we wanted,” head coach Gavin McKinney said following the match. “It ... (click for more)

US National Team Players Host Soccer Clinic With CFC

Volkswagen and Chattanooga Football Club hosted a soccer clinic for children of the Chattanooga community on August 20, 2022 at Finley Stadium. U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team legend, Clint Dempsey, and U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team player, Lynn Williams, were in attendance to help lead the two training sessions. Mayor Tim Kelly also made an appearance at the event and was cheering ... (click for more)


