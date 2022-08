A Hamilton County school bus with children on board was involved in a wreck on Monday morning, but no children were injured on Mountain View Road at Lee Highway.

At 7:45 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the crash. Upon arrival, police observed damage to the front driver's side of each vehicle.

EMS arrived and all drivers and passengers were evaluated on the scene.

All vehicles were towed.

The driver who caused the accident was given multiple citations.