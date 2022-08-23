 Tuesday, August 23, 2022 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


2 Reported Dead In Marion County Helicopter Crash

Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Two people reportedly died in a helicopter crash in Marion County on Tuesday afternoon. 

The chopper was reportedly from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The helicopter clipped into a powerline by I-24. Traffic was initially halted in the vicinity of the crash, but the roads were later reopened.

The helicopter continued on after hitting the power lines. Sources said shortly before 7 p.m. the helicopter was located by TVA crews. 

The location where the power lines were clipped was on SR-134 at Post Trail.


August 23, 2022

Harry Carbaugh, Who Founded Tennessee Egg Company And Became A Force In National Politics, Grew Up On Poplar, Pine Streets

August 23, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Reportedly Trying To Steal Bikes Was Just Looking For Cigarette Butts; Woman Unlawfully Subleasing House Can't Get Renters To Leave

August 23, 2022

Signal Mountain Looking For Best Live Streaming Option; Aims To Promote New Interest In Recycling


Harry C. Carbaugh, who went from humble beginnings to found the Tennessee Egg Company and be a force in national politics, grew up on Cameron Hill. Carbaugh was born at Tasso in Bradley County, ... (click for more)

A man at the Chattanooga Rescue Mission, 1512 S Holtzclaw Ave., called police and said he believed a man was pulling on chains that were connected to the bikes stored there. He said he saw this ... (click for more)

Proposals are being received to install an audio-visual system in the council chambers for live streaming council and other board meetings in the town of Signal Mountain. One consideration will ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Harry Carbaugh, Who Founded Tennessee Egg Company And Became A Force In National Politics, Grew Up On Poplar, Pine Streets

Harry C. Carbaugh, who went from humble beginnings to found the Tennessee Egg Company and be a force in national politics, grew up on Cameron Hill. Carbaugh was born at Tasso in Bradley County, the son of Harvey F. and Bertha F. Carbaugh. The family moved to Cameron Hill in 1896 when Harry was two years old. They lived in a house at 322 Poplar and then at 703 Pine. Rosa Carbaugh, ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Man Reportedly Trying To Steal Bikes Was Just Looking For Cigarette Butts; Woman Unlawfully Subleasing House Can't Get Renters To Leave

A man at the Chattanooga Rescue Mission, 1512 S Holtzclaw Ave., called police and said he believed a man was pulling on chains that were connected to the bikes stored there. He said he saw this on the security cameras. The man called back and said he was a mistaken; it was a man staying there looking for cigarette butts in the buckets, that happened to be next to the bikes. * ... (click for more)

Opinion

Save Alpine Crest Elementary School From The Chopping Block

Red Bank, with its over 12,000 residents, has but one elementary school in the city limits. But that school, Alpine Crest Elementary School, is said to be a target for closure by the Hamilton County Department of Education. This school is the definition of a “neighborhood school.” Its campus at the end of Stagg Road is one of the most beautiful elementary schools in the county. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Blitz Pics Vols 16th

The Blitz, a tremendous college football weekly newsletter, has picked Ohio State as its preseason No. 1 team, followed by Alabama and Georgia. Alabama has been No. 1 in virtually every other preseason poll this year but Jim Gumm, who publishes his newsletter from Cleveland, Tn., has the Buckeyes rated 0.4 points in his rating system higher than the Crimson Tide in his first issue ... (click for more)

Sports

Soccer Mocs Lose 2-1 To Visiting Eastern Kentucky

Senior captain Maggie Shaw pushed a header into the goal in the second half to cut the Eastern Kentucky lead in the second half, but it wasn’t enough for the Chattanooga Mocs who fell 2-1 in non-conference women’s soccer action Sunday afternoon at the UTC Sports Complex. “The result, obviously, wasn’t what we wanted,” head coach Gavin McKinney said following the match. “It ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: For The Love Of The Games

The shortage of youth game officials for all sports has been creeping toward a panic level now for quite a few years. It has really gotten bad recently with local TSSAA and softball umpires being forced to officiate games by themselves or cancelling games altogether because no men in blue are available. It's the same for other sports as well. Local football officials are now being ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors