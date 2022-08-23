2 Reported Dead In Marion County Helicopter Crash

Two people reportedly died in a helicopter crash in Marion County on Tuesday afternoon.

The chopper was reportedly from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The helicopter clipped into a powerline by I-24. Traffic was initially halted in the vicinity of the crash, but the roads were later reopened.

The helicopter continued on after hitting the power lines. Sources said shortly before 7 p.m. the helicopter was located by TVA crews.

The location where the power lines were clipped was on SR-134 at Post Trail.